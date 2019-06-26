There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,549 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Save the date – Investor Day to be held in Oslo on September 24, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Save the date for Norsk Hydro's Investor Day 2019. The event will take place in Oslo in the morning of September 24.

Formal invitation, agenda and registration details will be provided at a later stage.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

