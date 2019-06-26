Global 3D Cameras for Healthcare Market to 2027: Structured Light, Stereo Vision, Time of Flight

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Cameras for Healthcare Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Cameras for Healthcare Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in automated operations in industrials, increasing efficiency using digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and recent technological developments in 3D camera technologies in surgical imaging workflows such as 4K and 4K3D for clear visualization.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in Automated Operations in Industrials

3.1.2 Increasing Efficiency Using Digital & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in 3D Camera Technologies in Surgical Imaging Workflows Such as 4K & 4K3D for Clear Visualization

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 3D Cameras for Healthcare Market, By Field

4.1 Dermatology

4.2 Laparoscopy

4.3 Dentistry

4.4 Gynecology

4.5 Other Fields



5 3D Cameras for Healthcare Market, By Type

5.1 Structured Light

5.2 Stereo Vision

5.3 Time of Flight



6 3D Cameras for Healthcare Market, By Application

6.1 Diagnosis

6.2 Patient Monitoring

6.3 Pain Management (Facial Expression Recognition)

6.4 Imaging

6.5 Surgery

6.6 Pores and Texture Measurement

6.7 Other Applications



7 3D Cameras for Healthcare Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Fujifilm Corporation

9.2 Karl Storz Endoskope

9.3 Stemmer Imaging Ltd.

9.4 Intel Corporation

9.5 Miravex Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykk0y8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Healthcare Services, Cameras and Camera Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.