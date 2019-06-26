7Park Data Launches Discover Marketplace, Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Growth Fueled by First-to-Market Data

Jim Sharpe appointed as COO, joining from GLG to Lead Operations and Go-to-Market Teams Ahead of New Products Launching on Discover, a Marketplace for Datasets Organized & Enriched by 7Park Data’s Platform

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7Park Data , a provider of data analytics software, insights and leading performance indicators for businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of Discover , a marketplace for datasets organized and enriched by 7Park Data’s Platform, including new Enterprise IT Spend and Hospitality POS data. Jim Sharpe joins as COO to scale operations and go-to-market teams as the firm rapidly expands their product portfolio to meet the demand for unique datasets and data transformation software.



/EIN News/ -- Organizations around the world are increasingly reliant on data to gain insight about their own business and the markets they serve. Despite massive demand, there remains a scarcity of unique datasets with insights into some of the largest industries globally including Technology, Industrials and Financial Services, and many existing datasets require resource-intensive clean-up before analysis can begin.

The Discover marketplace empowers customers to accelerate analysis and decision-making with seamless access to datasets organized, structured and linked to a common symbology by 7Park Data’s AI and ML-enabled Platform. Discover features datasets with clearly identified merchants, products and other entities, cleansed to create a unified nomenclature, enriched at the item level with contextual data including category, company and ticker, and organized into a machine-readable format for rapid ingest and onboarding.

On the Discover marketplace, customers, prospects and partners can:

Preview first-to-market datasets before they launch, and explore 7Park’s portfolio including Enterprise IT Spend, Hospitality Point of Sale, OTT Streaming, Web Traffic, Oncology Treatments and more

Accelerate time to value with analytics-ready datasets that have already been sourced, verified, cleansed, structured and enriched by 7Park Data’s Platform

Surface datasets designed for multiple workflows, filtering based on criteria such as raw vs. normalized & indexed data, delivered via bulk feed, API and Excel

“Our customer base is growing in size and diversity, and they share the need for decision-ready data to inform critical business strategies,” said CEO and cofounder Brian Lichtenberger. “We’re launching Discover to reduce the time and effort required to find unique datasets ready for immediate analysis. Discover empowers customers to extract unique value with minimal data prep by providing datasets that fill the gap between completely raw, unstructured information and highly curated, productized outputs. I am thrilled to welcome Jim Sharpe as COO to help us build the organization required to meet demand for our datasets, products and platform. Jim has an incredible track record of scaling teams and accelerating growth, and we’re eager to leverage his experience to operationalize go-to-market efforts across verticals and create exceptional experiences for our clients.

“This is an extremely exciting time to join 7Park Data, in the midst of rapid growth across all parts of the business,” said Jim Sharpe, COO. “In my career, I’ve had multiple opportunities to build teams that drive growth from early stage to growth phase and beyond. I’m excited to bring that experience to bear as 7Park Data enters a new era, fueled by their partnership with Vista Equity Partners and the immense appetite for analytics-ready data to drive better business decisions.”

Discover is available for all 7Park Data customers beginning today. To learn more about our datasets and request access to Discover, please visit https://www.7parkdata.com/data/

About 7Park Data

7Park Data transforms data to revolutionize business decisions.

Successful companies globally depend on 7Park Data to realize the potential of proprietary data assets and guide strategy through data analytics software, insights and leading performance indicators derived from a diverse data portfolio.

Our Platform leverages NLP and machine learning to create analytics-ready data from raw, unstructured inputs, empowering businesses across sectors to inform internal decisions, deliver insight to customers and generate high-margin revenue.

In December 2018, 7Park Data was acquired by Vista Equity Partners. Our partnership with Vista is designed to meet the needs of business leaders and investors who are increasingly leveraging additional data sources and advanced analytics to advise strategic initiatives.

7Park Data was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York City.

Press contact:

Aaron Endre

aaron@7parkdata.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.