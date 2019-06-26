AZTherapies to Present at Maxim Group’s Conference on Alzheimer’s Disease

Presentation to highlight Company’s late-stage clinical program and

unique approach to neuroinflammation and the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZTherapies, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to extend brain health, today announced that it will be presenting at the Maxim Group’s conference on Alzheimer’s disease. The meeting, entitled “Alzheimer’s Disease – What’s Next? Treating Alzheimer’s in a Post-Amyloid World,” is taking place in New York City from noon to 5 pm today.

During today’s presentation, AZTherapies will discuss its differentiated approach to treating Alzheimer’s disease, which employs a multi-modal mechanism that includes targeting the neuroinflammation that leads to neuronal death by shifting the brain’s microglial immune cells to their neuroprotective state. The Company’s lead candidate, ALZT-OP1, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

About AZTherapies

AZTherapies is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that aim to fundamentally change neurodegenerative disease progression, extending normal cognition and function and improving quality of life in the aging population. Advancing a growing pipeline of candidates to treat patients with few therapeutic options, our lead program, ALZT-OP1, is built on a multi-modal approach that recognizes neuroinflammation as a root cause of serious neurodegeneration and seeks to stop or slow the progression of disease. Our Phase 3 COGNITE trial in early Alzheimer’s disease is close to fully enrolled and expected to complete in late 2020. Following our lead program, we are advancing candidates for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), post-ischemic stroke cognitive impairment, and other indications. AZTherapies is a private company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, please visit www.aztherapies.com .

Contact:

Jay Mohr

Chief Business Officer

Head of Commercial Development

617.645.1575

jmohr@aztherapies.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.