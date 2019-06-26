Pesticide residues in food: what's the picture in the EU?

The latest edition of the annual EU report on pesticide residues in food is now available. Just under 96% of food samples were found to be free of pesticide residues or to contain traces that fall within legally permitted levels.

EFSA analysed the results of around 88,000 samples collected from the 28 EU Member States plus Iceland and Norway.

The main findings can be explored by country and food product using EFSA’s specially developed data visualisation tool.