Immunoglobulins Market to Reach US$ 18,378.0 Mn by 2025,Grifols’ Emerged Dominant Among Market Players Catapulted by a Diverse Product Portfolio, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2018 and 2025, the global Immunoglobulins Market is forecast to remain strong through the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Immunoglobulins Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” states that the global market was worth US$ 10,750.0 Mn in 2017. The market is further expected to reach US$ 18,378.0 Mn by the end of 2025.

Intravenous (IV) to Account for The Highest Market Share by 2025





On the basis of route of administration, the market is bifurcated into intravenous and subcutaneous. The intravenous segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. Intravenous is foreseen to hold its position as the dominant segment through the forecast period 2018-2025. However, the segment’s growth is likely to deccelerate during the forecast period. Meanwhile, frequent product launches will enable growth in the subcutaneous segment.

Additionally, rising emphasis on diagnosis and treatment of immune disease is anticipated to fuel demand in the overall market.

Upgrade in Intervention Technology to Propel Growth

The increasing cases of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and primary immunodeficiency (PI) are the major factors anticipated to drive the global Immunoglobulins Market. Furthermore, technological upgrades in the administration methods are likely to fuel the demand for immunoglobulins test and structure.

CUVITRU, a subcutaneous immunoglobulin introduced by Shire to facilitate the treatment of primary immunodeficiency, is the only 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin in the U.S. without proline. Such launches are likely to enable growth in the global Immunoglobulins Market.

However, high costs associated with immunoglobulins and side-effects associated with immunoglobulins are a few key factors that may restrain the market.

In terms of region, North America is foreseen to emerge dominant over the forecast period. The region also held a major share in the market in 2017. The North America Immunoglobulins Market was worth US$ 6,291.5 Mn in 2017. Immunoglobulin is the most popular treatment available for various immune disorders. Moreover, the number of patients in the region is increasing. These factors are anticipated to contribute towards market growth.

Shire to Gain from CUVITRU’s Approval

The competition in the global Immunoglobulins Market is increasing owing to the prevailing opportunities. In 2017 Grifols, S.A. was leading the global market. Grifols owns a diverse product portfolio and that is helping the organization to have major gains. The company holds a major share in various regional markets also.



Grifols, S.A., holds the highest share in Europe and North America Immunoglobulins Market. Besides this, other players are also focusing on product innovation to gain momentum. For instance, Shire received approval for CUVITRU. Such innovation and increasing competition is expected to propel growth in market.

Key Companies Covered

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Other players



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Pipeline Analysis Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Key Industry Developments Number of Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) Patients by Key Countries Overview of Reimbursement Scenario





Global Immunoglobulins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous(IV) Subcutaneous(SC)



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Primary Immunodeficiency Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Guillain-BarréSyndrome (GBS) Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Liquid Lyophilized



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







