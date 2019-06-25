Top 6 Useful Twitter Marketing Tips for Your Business

Twitter has emerged as one of the leading social media platforms in the last decade, and today no business can ignore it when it comes to digital marketing. Due to its unique features which include a character limit of 280 characters on all posts and updates, marketing for Twitter is quite different compared to other social media platforms.

Despite the fact that Twitter’s user growth has reached a plateau, you still can’t ignore its millions of highly engaged users. With 336 million monthly active users generating 500 million tweets daily, there’s still a lot of marketing opportunities you can take from it. Not leveraging Twitter is just failing to see the value of the 23 percent of the internet population that’s active on its platform.

However, many businesses struggle with Twitter marketing due to several reasons. A couple of main reasons are the lack of a Twitter marketing strategy and an inability to optimize a Twitter campaign that fits the needs of their brand. In this article, we will share some tips with you to help you formulate and execute an effective Twitter marketing strategy.

Identify Your Target Audience

Identifying your Target Audience is the first step of Twitter Marketing, mainly for the reason that without knowing who your targeting, all your marketing efforts will end in desperation.

Buyer personas can help you in defining your target audience or you can target your existing market via Twitter ads.

Set up goals

Twitter marketing like any other form of marketing is most effective when you have well-defined goals such as increasing website visitors, lead generation or increasing your sales and profit.

Your goals can help you evaluate your marketing performance at the end of a specific timeframe. When you know your marketing performance, you’ll learn what works and what doesn’t, and you should have well-defined goals even before you start tweeting.

Integrate Twitter Within Your Overall Digital Marketing Plan

Many marketers fail to integrate the effort required on Twitter within their overall digital marketing plan. This often results from a lack of understanding as few realize that Twitter marketing works best when it’s part of a wider marketing push to increase your brand visibility.

So, always integrate Twitter within your wider digital marketing strategy as this approach gives better results.

Research competition

Not knowing what your competitors are up to is a guaranteed way to fail because researching competition is one of the main steps of any well-defined marketing strategy. You can gain a lot of advantages by just taking the time to study them.

You must come up with a list of your main competitors and closely study their Twitter profiles to find out what type of content they are posting, what the frequency is of their updates, and study other important information which may be crucial to your own campaign.

Use Tools to Automate the Process

In the olden days, Twitter marketing was manual and you needed individuals to post tweets. But with modern marketing tools, you can automate several important processes. You can now use tools to generate leads, analyze your competition, find industry influencers, edit and add images to your tweets, manage who you follow, and more..

Some of the most effective tools that can help you automate the process of using Twitter include HootSuite, Loomly, Buffer, TweetDeck, and Socialoomph.

Have a Complete Twitter Profile That Stands Out from Competition

Having a complete Twitter profile is essential, as users may not pay attention to you if your profile has no bio or is lacking a profile image. It’s a good idea to try and get verified by Twitter, and once your account is verified, a small blue “Verified” checkmark will be displayed next to your account name. This will signal to users that they can trust your content.

You should remember that your Twitter profile is part of your branding. Putting more effort to make it stand out and showcase the best aspect of your business can give you some unique advantages.

Conclusion

These are some of the most useful tips for Twitter marketing in our opinion, and your business can use Twitter efficiently after following these tips.

Twitter is a large, multi-faceted platform so there are practically uncountable ways to execute a marketing strategy, and this list is not a final list in any sense. You are free to add or remove any tips in the above list.

