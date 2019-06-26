Teleflex Announces Expanded Nationwide Coverage for the UroLift System for Patients with Enlarged Prostate

Coverage Decision by Anthem Increases Access to Minimally Invasive Treatment, Offering Patients Rapid, Durable Symptom Relief

WAYNE, Pa., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced that Anthem®, one of the nation’s leading health insurance providers is now covering the UroLift® System, a proven, minimally invasive treatment for men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).



/EIN News/ -- Anthem insures more than 32.2 million lives nationwide through its commercial and Medicare Advantage products. With the announcement of this new coverage, all independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association now allow members access to the UroLift System treatment for enlarged prostate when plan-specific medical necessity criteria are met.

“This favorable coverage decision by Anthem is a strong affirmation of the UroLift System as an accepted standard of care treatment for patients suffering from the burdensome symptoms of BPH,” said Dave Amerson, President of Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. “More than 100,000 men have received the UroLift System treatment worldwide, and this coverage milestone will provide many more with rapid and durable symptom relief, allowing patients to return to their normal routines with minimal downtime.”

BPH, also known as enlarged prostate, is a common condition marked by bothersome urinary symptoms that can cause loss of productivity, depression, interrupted sleep, and decreased quality of life.1 More than 40% of men in their 50s have BPH and over 80% of men in their 70s have BPH. If left untreated, the condition can worsen over time and cause permanent bladder damage.2

The UroLift System is a minimally invasive approach to treating enlarged prostate that may allow men to get off BPH medications and avoid major surgery, while also providing rapid symptom relief and recovery with results in days rather than months.2,3 The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines.

About the UroLift® System

The FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function.*3 Patients also experienced significant improvement in quality of life. Over 100,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System worldwide. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure using the UroLift System is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

The Teleflex Interventional Urology Business Unit is dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our initial focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift System, a minimally invasive permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving normal sexual function.*3 Learn more at www.NeoTract.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.Teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift® and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

