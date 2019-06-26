Bowling Green State University’s Procure to Pay Process Powered by JAGGAER ONE Spend Management Suite

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that Bowling Green State University has renewed its relationship with JAGGAER for several years, utilizing multiple JAGGAER ONE spend management platform solutions for the school’s Procure to Pay (P2P) system. The school chose the solution because of its flexibility, power and ease of use for multiple users.

/EIN News/ -- Bowling Green State University is a public research university in Bowling Green, Ohio. The 1,338-acre main academic and residential campus is 15 miles south of Toledo, Ohio and serves a student population of More than 19,102 students, including 2,000 at BGSU Firelands in Huron, Ohio .

The University’s Purchasing Department works with several JAGGAER ONE spend management modules including Procure to Pay, Sourcing, Supplier Management, and Contracts. The Purchasing Department’s mission is to serve as a center of procurement excellence for the University and the students, faculty, and staff. Specifically, the Department is charged with development of cost reduction opportunities through department-led competitive sourcing events; negotiation and execution of leases and contracts for equipment, material, services, repairs and property; application of improvement-focused purchasing practices and procedures; and creation of effective business and community partnerships that drive innovation and create lasting value.

Bowling Green State University is a member of the Inter-University Council Purchasing Group of Ohio , frequently called IUC-PG, a purchasing consortium comprised of the purchasing officers of the state institutions of higher education. Founded in 1964, the IUC-PG creates and maintains purchasing agreements for use by its 87 members (14 state universities, 15 community colleges, 8 technical colleges and 51 independent educational institutions in Ohio). The purpose of the IUC-PG is to achieve standardization of requirements, methods of operation, and to buy at optimum quantity discounts.

JAGGAER currently manages over $50 billion in spend for 650+ colleges and campuses in the United States alone, as well as schools in the UK, EU, AU and MENA. JAGGAER also has extensive market penetration with Canadian schools and has been adopted by community colleges and K-12 systems throughout the United States.

For more information on JAGGAER Higher Education spend management solutions

JAGGAER’s REV2019 event happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .

JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin

Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.