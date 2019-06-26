Bombardier wins ten-year APM operations and maintenance contract in California

New agreement continues long-standing relationship with San Francisco International Airport

Latest contract highlights Bombardier’s position as industry-leading services provider for automated transit systems

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/626ee106-c9c7-46df-9bf6-f7544a7a401a

New agreement continues long-standing relationship with San Francisco International Airport





Mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a new contract with the City and County of San Francisco to provide ten years of operations and maintenance services for the BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 100 automated people mover (APM) system at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The contract is valued at $220 million US (193 million euro) and includes an option for an additional five years.

“With this new contract, we will continue to provide San Francisco International Airport with the operations and maintenance services as well as the INNOVIA APM vehicles and signalling technology that bring safe and reliable service to the over seven million passengers who ride the AirTrain system every year,” said Elliot G. (Lee) Sander, President, Americas Division, Bombardier Transportation. “We look forward to supporting the airport as it extends and modernizes the AirTrain system to meet its future mobility requirements.”

Bombardier delivered the airport’s transit system, known as SFO AirTrain, and has been providing operations and maintenance services since it opened in 2003. The AirTrain fleet of 38 INNOVIA APM 100 vehicles serves nine stations along six miles of elevated guideway and connects the airport’s terminals, parking garages, rental car center, and a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station. Under a contract awarded in 2016, Bombardier is providing three additional INNOVIA APM 100 vehicles, a 2,000-foot guideway extension, a new station, and a signalling upgrade.

Bombardier has nearly 50 years of experience in designing, building, operating and maintaining automated transit systems for airports and cities in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Nine of the ten busiest airports in the United States, including SFO, have chosen Bombardier for their automated transit systems.

SFO AirTrain was the world’s first automated transit system to feature the state-of-the-art BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 communications-based train control technology. Among other features, this technology allows a high degree of operating flexibility to accommodate peak passenger demands.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 40,650 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .



Bombardier, INNOVIA and CITYFLO are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Media relations, United States

Maryanne Roberts

+1 450-441-3007

maryanne.roberts@rail.bombardier.com Global media relations

+49 174 926 2017

press@rail.bombardier.com

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.