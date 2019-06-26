Global Mobile Capex Report 2017-2025 - 5G Deployments Will Be the Main Driver of RAN Capex Growth in North America & Developed Asia-Pacific Until 2021

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Mobile Capex: Worldwide Trends and Forecasts 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is the second comprehensive forecast of every aspect of mobile capex. This report provides an invaluable analysis of the key capex trends for operators, vendors and investors, at a time when operators have become more cautious about their wireless spending than previously anticipated.



The report provides:

a detailed breakdown of mobile operator capex to 2025, well into the second wave of 5G deployments

an in-depth view of how 5G, as well as related developments such as virtualisation and automation, will affect patterns of investment

an in-depth look at vendor implications and the effect of open-source solutions on the supply chain

capex forecasts broken down into eight geographic regions plus China, and six categories of spending (RAN, core, IT, infrastructure, transformation and non-network assets)

Key Topics Covered



Worldwide Trends

Mobile capex will grow at a slower pace than previously forecasted until 2021, but growth will then accelerate as 5G is deployed worldwide

Mobile capex will continue to grow at a slow pace; investments in 5G RAN will only overtake those in 4G in 2023

MNOs in developed regions will gradually deploy 5G in urban areas, but those in developing regions will wait until the technology matures further and costs stabilise

5G deployments will be the main driver of RAN capex growth in North America and developed Asia-Pacific until 2021

Segments other than RAN, such as physical infrastructure, transport and core, will also be high capex growth areas in the 5G era

5G roll-outs are not as closely aligned to digital investments as previously expected; 5G capex growth will therefore be slower than anticipated until 2023

Vendor Implications

RAN vendors are well-positioned to benefit from delivering services beyond hardware to MNOs

A new supply chain will depress capex growth if it is fully embraced by MNOs for 5G

Western Europe

MNOs in WE will start spending on 5G from 2019 as major 4G upgrades come to an end; they will continue to invest in R&D activities to ensure regional competitiveness

Central & Eastern Europe

The 4G market in CEE is competitive and subscribers are moving to higher plans as their demands for data services grow

Middle East & North Africa

Some MNOs in MENA will launch full 5G services in 2019, while others will need to ensure that their 4G networks are in line with the demands of the customer base

Sub-Saharan Africa

The population in SSA is diverse and young, and MNOs are encouraging data consumption through better networks and device subsidies

Emerging Asia-Pacific

In a prepaid region such as EMAP, MNOs will wait for virtualisation technology to mature and become commercial before migrating to 5G

There is strong interest in 5G investments in China and this is reflected in continued high spending

Developed Asia-Pacific

DVAP has the second highest ARPU in the world after NA, meaning that MNOs can continue to invest high levels of capex in order to deploy new platforms early

North America

MNOs in NA are the pioneers of 5G and will continue to invest in high-capacity networks to meet customer and competition demands

Latin America

MNOs in LATAM will continue to build 4G networks in the near term, but low ARPU and a large number of unconnected people remain challenges

