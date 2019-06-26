Global Nanotechnology Market Analysis 2016-2019 & Outlook to 2024 Featuring 358 Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Nanotechnology 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanotechnology in US$ Million.

The global market is analyzed by the following Product Segments:

NanoDevices

NanoMaterials

NanoTools



The report profiles 358 companies including many key and niche players such as:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Science behind Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser

Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

What can we expect from Nanotechnology?

Nanotechnology Market: An Overview

Nanotechnology Holds Potential to Enable Green, Sustainable Future

Nanotechnology to Transform Lives with Endless Applications

Mass Manufacturing of Nanomaterials to Enable Exciting Applications

New Techniques to Cut Production Cost and Time

Industry Gains Traction

Robust R&D Scenario Characterizes Nanotechnology Industry

Despite Marginal & Sporadic Loss in Growth Rate, Global Nanotechnology Market Remains Largely Profitable Amid Recent Economic Upheavals

Nanotechnology Growth Linked to Advanced Materials Invention



2. A REVIEW OF KEY NANOTECHNOLOGY PRODUCT MARKETS

Nanomaterials - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Rising Sophistication in Nanomaterial Manufacturing

Hybrid Nanomaterials

Graphene at the Forefront

Nanocomposites - A Dominant Nanomaterial Category

Nanoparticles Category Add to the Growth Prospects for Nanomaterials Market

Nanoclays - A High Growth Sub-Category of Nanomaterials

Carbon Nanotubes Market - A Review

Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market: The Dominant Product Variety

Short, Medium & Long Term Applications of MWCNTs

Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market: A Review

Nanofibers - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential for Future Growth

Nanocoatings: A Major Application of Nanoparticles

Expanding Applications of Nanocoatings Spur Growth

Environmental Benefits of Nanocoatings Attract Manufacturer Attention

Growing Need for Better Sanitation & Infection Control Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand

Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence

Environmental Impacts of Nanomaterials

A Small Market with Big Potential for Growth

Nanosensors Redefines Sensor Technology



3. A REVIEW OF MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY END-USE MARKET SEGMENTS

Nanotechnology Drives Electronics from Microelectronics to Nanoelectronics

Shift in Direction Towards More Than Moore's Law Brings Spotlight on Nanointegration

CNTs Finding Robust Demand in Electronics Market

Growing Need for Boosting Computer Disk Drive CNT Enabled Storage

CNT Applications in Supercapacitors and Batteries to Drive Growth

Chemical Industry to Massively Benefit from Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Revolutionizes Pharmaceuticals & HealthCare

Nanomedicine Market to Achieve Phenomenal Growth

High Demand for Nanobots and Nano Healthcare Devices

Nanotechnology Gaining Prominence for Treatment of Cancer

Nanodiagnostic Products to Witness Strong Demand Growth

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery: A Specialized Market Opportunity

Nanotechnology's Capability to Advance Modern Sensing Tools Extending its Application to POC Devices

Dendrimers Serve as a Base to Build Multifunctional Nanodevices

Nanotechnology Rescues Poor Water Soluble Drugs from Abandonment

Agriculture & Food Industry

Strong Demand for Packaged Foods Benefits Adoption of Nanotechnology

Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area

Preference for Smart Cars Benefits Demand for Nanotechnology in the Automotive Industry

Application of Nanotechnology in Consumer Goods Industry Poised to Grow

Advancements in Personal Care Products



4. KEY CHALLENGES TO RECKON WITH & WAY FORWARD

Factors Impeding Growth of Nanotechnology: A Peek Into Challenges

Controversies Still Dog Nanotechnology

Factors Hampering Rapid Commercialization

Delay in Setting up Labs

Legal & Regulatory Processes Delay Release of Funds

Difficulty in getting Money

R&D - Not an Instant Result Generating Activity

Scarcity of Researchers with Appropriate Training

Limited Access to Tools & Technologies

Research Duplication & Absence of Common Standards

Legal and Financial Constraints for Startups

Investment Issues and High Costs Delay Rapid Commercialization

Separating Hype from Reality

A Major Challenge

Negligent Attitude of Companies towards Potential Challenges of Widespread Use of Nanomaterials

Potential Impact of Nanomaterials on Environment & Health - Need of the Hour

Guarded and Protective Stance on Intellectual Property & Open Knowledge-Sharing

Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on Nanoscale

Effective Utilization of Government Budgets



5. R&D STRUCTURE & FINANCING



6. NANOTECH PATENTS - AN OVERVIEW



7. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



8. TECHNIQUES AND TECHNOLOGIES



9. NANOTECH FEARS - ARE THEY JUSTIFIED?



10. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Liquipel Introduces INVISIBLE SCREEN PROTECTION

Bruker Unveils NanoMechanics Lab for Dimension AFMs



11. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Enel Commissions First Nanotechnology-based Wastewater Treatment Plant in Latin America

LatticeGear and NanoTechnology Solutions Sign Distribution Agreement for Cleaving and Scribing Solutions

Evonik Acquires Minority Stake in Nanotech Industrial Solutions

Nanosys Partners with Exciton Technology

Nanomedical Diagnostics Partners Rogue Valley Microdevices for AGILE R100

Integran Signs Exclusivity Agreement with Christian Koenen for Nanovate SMT Solder Stencil Foils

European Chemicals Agency Inks Delegation Agreement with EC EU Observatory for Nanomaterials



12. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



13. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 358

The United States (184)

Canada (7)

Japan (34)

Europe (118) France (6) Germany (53) The United Kingdom (24) Italy (2) Rest of Europe (33)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)

Middle East (5)

