Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards Market Analysis & Forecast 2016-2024 - Focus on Communication Devices, Digital Cameras & Camcorders, and Others
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Secure Digital (SD) Memory Cards in US$ Million by the following Applications: Communication Devices, Digital Cameras & Camcorders, and Others.
The report profiles 63 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
- Apacer Technology, Inc.
- Delkin Devices, Inc.
- Duracell, Inc.
- EP Holdings Inc.
- Edge Memory
- Eye-Fi, Inc.
- Integral Memory plc
- KINGMAX Technology Inc.
- Kingston Technology Company, Inc.
- Kobian Pte Ltd.
- Lexar
- Longsys
- MagicRAM, Inc.
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Nintendo
- PNY Technologies, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Power Quotient International Co., Ltd.
- ProGrade Digital
- Samsung Electronics (South Korea)
- SanDisk Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- TDK
- Toshiba Corporation
- Toshiba Electronics Europe
- Transcend Information, Inc.
- Verbatim Americas, LLC
- Western Digital
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Emerging Personal Data Ecosystem & the Ensuing Focus on Personal Data Empowerment: The Cornerstone for Growth
SD Memory Cards: Market Overview
SD 7.0 with SD Express and SDUC Features to Trigger New Wave of Opportunities
SD Versions: A Brief Comparison
Revenues Continue to Scale Up in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions
Market Sustains Momentum in Developed Regions
Positive Macro-Economic Factors to Underpin Market Expansion
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Mainstream Role of Smartphones & Tablets in Digital Communication: Prime Force Behind Ongoing Market Expansion
Prime Factors Driving Demand for SD Memory in Smartphones & Tablets
Increased Consumption of Digital Media
Ballooning User Base for Mobile Social Networking
Exponential Rise in 4G LTE Networks
Latest Android OS Versions Enabling High-Tech Device Functionality
The Growing IoT Ecosystem Instigates Novel Opportunities
The Rise of Connected Digital Homes
Massive Growth in E-Commerce to Benefit Adoption of Smart SD Memory Cards With Authentication Features
Connected Cars to Expand the Addressable Opportunity in the Automotive Sector
Computational Photography Opens New Growth Avenues in the Digital Cameras Market
POS Terminals: A Niche Market
SD Cards for Gaming Consoles Grow in Popularity
Advancements in NAND Technology to Broaden the Application Scope of SD Cards
Issues & Challenges Niggling Momentum in the SD Memory Cards Market
Elimination of Expandable Memory Slots in Smartphones
Growing Popularity of Personal Cloud Storage
Rapidly Evolving Role of eMMC in Mobile Storage
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
Main Features
Ruggedness
Technology and Data Protection
Form Factor
SD Adapters
Types of SD Cards
SD Standard Capacity Cards (SDSC)
SD High Capacity Cards (SDHC)
SD Extended Capacity Cards (SDXC)
SD Input Output Cards (SDIO)
SD Express Card
Physical Size
Standard Size
Mini Size
Micro Size
File System
Historical Facts
SD Timeline
Speeds
x Rating
SD Association
SD Speed Class and Applications
Speed Class
FLASH Memory
Challenges Faced by Present Memory Technologies
Applications of SD Memory Card
Communication Devices
Digital Cameras
Others
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
American Companies Dominate the SD Memory Cards Market
Asian Vendors: Active Participants
Vendors Emphasize Product Innovations & Improvements to Gain Competitive Edge
Advanced SD Memory Cards Launched in the Recent Past: A Brief Review
5.1 Focus on Select Key Global Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
SanDisk Introduces Extreme A2 microSD UHS-1 400GB microSDXC Card
Integral Memory Rolls Out Industry's First 512GB MicroSD Card
Apacer Launches New microSDXC UHS-I U3 V30 and UHS-I U1 V10 microSDHC Memory Cards
Apacer Showcases XR-DIMM Rugged Memory Module
PNY Technologies Introduces PNY Elite 512GB microSD Card
Samsung Introduces Samsung PRO Endurance microSDHC/microSDXC Card
Western Digital Unveils Western Digital Purple microSD Card
ProGrade Digital Rolls Out SDXC V90 Premium Digital Memory Cards
Transcend Information Releases 500S and 300S Series SD and microSD Cards
Toshiba Memory Europe Rolls Out M303 EXCERIA microSDXC Card
TDK to Introduce MMRD4 and MURD4 Series SD and microSD Memory Cards
Toshiba Electronics Europe Releases microSD M203 UHS-I Card in Europe
MagicRAM Introduces High Capacity 512GB MLC SDXC Card
KINGMAX Launches Extreme SDXC/microSDXC Memory Card
Sony Launches SF-G Series UHS-II SDXC SD Card
Western Digital Unveils 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXCTM UHS-I Card
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
ProGrade Digital Commences Operations
Nintendo Collaborates with Western Digital
Longsys Snaps Up Lexar from Micron Technology
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Analytics By Application
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: A Prime Market for SD Memory Cards
Large Smartphones User Base, Spurt in 4G Connections & Uptrend in Mobile Video Consumption to Aid Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Sustained Opportunities for SD Memory in Japan
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 United Kingdom
Market Analysis
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: High-Potential Market for SD Memory Cards
Prevailing Smartphone Industry Trends Extend Robust Opportunities
Large User Base of Smartphones
Surge in Social Networking
Soaring Online Video Volumes
B. Market Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
SD Memory Continues to Envision Robust Opportunities in China
B. Market Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
India, a Lucrative Market for SD Memory Card Manufacturers
Smartphones Driving SD Card Sales
B. Market Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
7.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 63 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69)
- The United States (31)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (8)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sa5bh
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Computer Accessories
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.