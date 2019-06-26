Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Worldwide Market Study 2019: Despite Concerns, the United States LPO Services Market Grows Steadily

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, India, the Philippines, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) in US$ Million.



The global market is analyzed by the following Service Types:



Litigation Support

Contract Drafting

E-Discovery

Patent Support

Others

The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:



American Discovery (USA)

Amstar Litigation Support (USA)

Cobra Legal Solutions, LLC (USA)

CPA Global Limited (UK)

Elevate Services Inc. (USA)

Evalueserve, Ltd. (Switzerland)

Infosys BPM Ltd. (India)

Integreon, Inc. (USA)

Lex Outsourcing (India)

Mindcrest, Inc. (USA)

Morae Global Corporation (USA)

QuisLex (USA)

SmithDehn India (India)

Thomson Reuters Corporation (USA)

UnitedLex Corporation (USA)

Wipro Limited (India)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Current and Future Analysis

India: A Potential Laden Market

Patent Support Services Garner Larger Pie

A Snapshot of Global LPO Industry

Major Countries Involved in LPO

LPO Industry Flourishes



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Law Firms Increasingly Adopt Outsourcing Models

Larger LPO Pure-Plays to Play a Decisive Role

Major Trends in the Global LPO Industry

Geographic Perspective

Leading Offshore Destinations

India - A Key Destination for Offshore Legal Services

European Firms Increasingly Opt for LPO

China Seeks to Attract LPO Work

LPO Services in Philippines to Witness Expansion

Mauritius Emerges as New LPO Destination

Mauritian Outsourcing Industry

Industry Perspective

Changes in the Law Industry Transform LPO

Legal Administrative and Secretarial Functions Gain Grip

Complex Processes Added to Paralegal Outsourcing

Integrated Technology Enabled Solutions Revolutionize Contract and Litigation Processes

LPO Industry Witnesses Rampant Consolidation Activity

Negative Sentiments of US Policymakers Expected to Hurt LPO Industry

Legal Process Outsourcing to Restructure Law Practices Globally

Onshore Legal Outsourcing Also Popular with Large Companies

Hybrid Outsourcing Model Gains Prominence

Instability of Host Nation Keeps Law Firms on Thin Ice

LPO Hubs to Face Tough Competition from Onshore Rural Outsourcing Zones

Can Automation Sound the Death Knell for LPO Market



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Law Firms Embrace Latest Technologies

ElevateNext - A New LPO and Law Firm Partnership Aims to Bring Down Corporate Legal Costs by 50%



5. LEGAL PROCESS OUTSOURCING: AN OVERVIEW

Legal Process Outsourcing: An Introduction

Types of LPO Services

Legal Research

Legal Writing

Document Modeling

Others

Contract Review

Due Diligence

Electronic Discovery/e-Discovery

Legal Billing

Important Terms Related to Legal Process Outsourcing

Certified Computer Examiner

EnCase Certified Examiner

European Union Directive on Data Protection

ISO 9001 Certification Achieved for Quality Management System

The Project Management Institute

SAS 70 Type II Report

US-European Safe Harbor Framework

Clearwell Gold Partner Certification

The Data Protection Act 1998

The eSourcing Capability Model for Service Providers

European Union Safe Harbor Guidelines

ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA)

Six-Sigma

US-Switzerland Safe Harbor Framework

Diversity in LPO Services

Legal Processes Requiring Low Level Qualitative Skill

Legal Processes Requiring High Qualitative Expertise

Types of LPO Service Providers

Categorization by Terms of Service

Full KPO/BPO Service Providers

Full Spectrum LPO Service Providers

Legal Support Service Providers

Categorization by Structure of LPOs

Captive Centers

Third-Party Multi-Service Vendors

Third-Party LPOs

Advantages

Superior Quality Legal Support

Improved Efficiency

Employee Flexibility

Optimization of Expensive Resources

Leveraging Time Zone Differences

Limitations of Legal Process Outsourcing

Managing Workers Remotely

Hidden Costs

Communication Lag

Confidentiality Concerns

Differences in Culture

Ethical Implications Related to LPO

Legal Process Outsourcing Versus Insourcing

Pros and Cons of Insourcing

Pros and Cons of Outsourcing

Situations Suitable for Outsourcing

Finding Right Service Provider



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Players in the LPO Market

Market Consolidation to Diminish Buyer Power



6.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6.2 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

UnitedLex Secures Legal Service Contract from GE

QuisLex to Collaborate with ACC Legal Operations

Clutch Group Merges with Morae Legal Corporation

DTI Snaps Up NuLegal

Integreon Acquires Allegory

Leonard Green & Partners to Takeover CPA Global

DTI and Epiq Systems to Rename the Merged Entity as Epiq

Venio Systems Enters into a Technology Partnership with Integreon

NewQuest Capital Partners Takes Over Integreon

Catalyst Forms Partnership with American Discovery

Suffolk Law Teams Up with Integreon

QuisLex Starts New York Document Review Center



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Legal Process Outsourcing in the US

Despite Concerns, the US LPO Services Market Grows Steadily

Legal Outsourcing - A Few Major Trends

Leading Legal Industry Trends During the Year 2017

B. Market Analytics



8.2 India

A. Market Analysis

India - The Top Destination for Global Legal Process Outsourcing

Key Markets Addressed

Services Offered by Indian LPO Firms

Indian LPO Industry - Most Suitable for Foreign Firms

Transformation in the Legal Services Market: A Retrospect

Structure of Indian LPO Industry

Classification Based on Type of Vendors

Classification Based on Value of Work

Classification Based on Source of Work

Growth Propelling Factors for Indian LPOs

Cost Benefits

Superior Quality

Productivity

Indian Government Policies

Notable Trends

High-end LPO Processes Gain Ground in India

Indian LPO Market Continues to Outpace China

On a Recruiting Spree

Indian LPOs Eye Japanese and South Korean Markets for New Business Prospects

Australian and European Markets Capture the Interest of India-based LPOs

India to Face Competition from Growing South African LPO Industry

LPO Sector Dispels Recession

Quality of Service and Data Confidentiality - Key Challenges Ahead

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Philippines

A. Market Analysis

Philippines: A Leading LPO Destination in Asia

The LPO Market in Philippines Evolving to Meet Changing Client Demands

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview Of Select Markets

Australia and New Zealand Present Competitive LPO Locations

Chinese LPO Market Set to Boom over Short-Term

Canadian LPO Industry

Europe: LPO to Eventually Find Way into Corporate World

Traditional Barriers

Overcoming Barriers

Outlook for LPO Services

LPO Yet to Gain Traction in Western Europe

The Market for Legal Work in Germany Gradually Evolves

Scotland Holds Immense Potential for LPO Services

Background of Scottish LPO Market

Legal Workforce

Poland Emerging as a Key Provider of LPO Services

Brazil to Emerge as Popular Destination for LPO Services

South Africa Holds Bright Future in Legal Process Services Market

Skilled Resources

Clusters of LPS Activity

Opportunity for LPS Providers

LPO Market Continues to Post Sluggish Growth in Egypt

B. Market Analytics



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60)

The United States (22) Europe (7) The United Kingdom (3) Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)

Latin America (1)

