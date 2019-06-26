Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Worldwide Market Study 2019: Despite Concerns, the United States LPO Services Market Grows Steadily
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, India, the Philippines, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) in US$ Million.
The global market is analyzed by the following Service Types:
- Litigation Support
- Contract Drafting
- E-Discovery
- Patent Support
- Others
The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- American Discovery (USA)
- Amstar Litigation Support (USA)
- Cobra Legal Solutions, LLC (USA)
- CPA Global Limited (UK)
- Elevate Services Inc. (USA)
- Evalueserve, Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Infosys BPM Ltd. (India)
- Integreon, Inc. (USA)
- Lex Outsourcing (India)
- Mindcrest, Inc. (USA)
- Morae Global Corporation (USA)
- QuisLex (USA)
- SmithDehn India (India)
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (USA)
- UnitedLex Corporation (USA)
- Wipro Limited (India)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Current and Future Analysis
India: A Potential Laden Market
Patent Support Services Garner Larger Pie
A Snapshot of Global LPO Industry
Major Countries Involved in LPO
LPO Industry Flourishes
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Law Firms Increasingly Adopt Outsourcing Models
Larger LPO Pure-Plays to Play a Decisive Role
Major Trends in the Global LPO Industry
Geographic Perspective
Leading Offshore Destinations
India - A Key Destination for Offshore Legal Services
European Firms Increasingly Opt for LPO
China Seeks to Attract LPO Work
LPO Services in Philippines to Witness Expansion
Mauritius Emerges as New LPO Destination
Mauritian Outsourcing Industry
Industry Perspective
Changes in the Law Industry Transform LPO
Legal Administrative and Secretarial Functions Gain Grip
Complex Processes Added to Paralegal Outsourcing
Integrated Technology Enabled Solutions Revolutionize Contract and Litigation Processes
LPO Industry Witnesses Rampant Consolidation Activity
Negative Sentiments of US Policymakers Expected to Hurt LPO Industry
Legal Process Outsourcing to Restructure Law Practices Globally
Onshore Legal Outsourcing Also Popular with Large Companies
Hybrid Outsourcing Model Gains Prominence
Instability of Host Nation Keeps Law Firms on Thin Ice
LPO Hubs to Face Tough Competition from Onshore Rural Outsourcing Zones
Can Automation Sound the Death Knell for LPO Market
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Law Firms Embrace Latest Technologies
ElevateNext - A New LPO and Law Firm Partnership Aims to Bring Down Corporate Legal Costs by 50%
5. LEGAL PROCESS OUTSOURCING: AN OVERVIEW
Legal Process Outsourcing: An Introduction
Types of LPO Services
Legal Research
Legal Writing
Document Modeling
Others
Contract Review
Due Diligence
Electronic Discovery/e-Discovery
Legal Billing
Important Terms Related to Legal Process Outsourcing
Certified Computer Examiner
EnCase Certified Examiner
European Union Directive on Data Protection
ISO 9001 Certification Achieved for Quality Management System
The Project Management Institute
SAS 70 Type II Report
US-European Safe Harbor Framework
Clearwell Gold Partner Certification
The Data Protection Act 1998
The eSourcing Capability Model for Service Providers
European Union Safe Harbor Guidelines
ISO/IEC 27001 Certification
Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA)
Six-Sigma
US-Switzerland Safe Harbor Framework
Diversity in LPO Services
Legal Processes Requiring Low Level Qualitative Skill
Legal Processes Requiring High Qualitative Expertise
Types of LPO Service Providers
Categorization by Terms of Service
Full KPO/BPO Service Providers
Full Spectrum LPO Service Providers
Legal Support Service Providers
Categorization by Structure of LPOs
Captive Centers
Third-Party Multi-Service Vendors
Third-Party LPOs
Advantages
Superior Quality Legal Support
Improved Efficiency
Employee Flexibility
Optimization of Expensive Resources
Leveraging Time Zone Differences
Limitations of Legal Process Outsourcing
Managing Workers Remotely
Hidden Costs
Communication Lag
Confidentiality Concerns
Differences in Culture
Ethical Implications Related to LPO
Legal Process Outsourcing Versus Insourcing
Pros and Cons of Insourcing
Pros and Cons of Outsourcing
Situations Suitable for Outsourcing
Finding Right Service Provider
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Major Players in the LPO Market
Market Consolidation to Diminish Buyer Power
6.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6.2 RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
UnitedLex Secures Legal Service Contract from GE
QuisLex to Collaborate with ACC Legal Operations
Clutch Group Merges with Morae Legal Corporation
DTI Snaps Up NuLegal
Integreon Acquires Allegory
Leonard Green & Partners to Takeover CPA Global
DTI and Epiq Systems to Rename the Merged Entity as Epiq
Venio Systems Enters into a Technology Partnership with Integreon
NewQuest Capital Partners Takes Over Integreon
Catalyst Forms Partnership with American Discovery
Suffolk Law Teams Up with Integreon
QuisLex Starts New York Document Review Center
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Legal Process Outsourcing in the US
Despite Concerns, the US LPO Services Market Grows Steadily
Legal Outsourcing - A Few Major Trends
Leading Legal Industry Trends During the Year 2017
B. Market Analytics
8.2 India
A. Market Analysis
India - The Top Destination for Global Legal Process Outsourcing
Key Markets Addressed
Services Offered by Indian LPO Firms
Indian LPO Industry - Most Suitable for Foreign Firms
Transformation in the Legal Services Market: A Retrospect
Structure of Indian LPO Industry
Classification Based on Type of Vendors
Classification Based on Value of Work
Classification Based on Source of Work
Growth Propelling Factors for Indian LPOs
Cost Benefits
Superior Quality
Productivity
Indian Government Policies
Notable Trends
High-end LPO Processes Gain Ground in India
Indian LPO Market Continues to Outpace China
On a Recruiting Spree
Indian LPOs Eye Japanese and South Korean Markets for New Business Prospects
Australian and European Markets Capture the Interest of India-based LPOs
India to Face Competition from Growing South African LPO Industry
LPO Sector Dispels Recession
Quality of Service and Data Confidentiality - Key Challenges Ahead
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Philippines
A. Market Analysis
Philippines: A Leading LPO Destination in Asia
The LPO Market in Philippines Evolving to Meet Changing Client Demands
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview Of Select Markets
Australia and New Zealand Present Competitive LPO Locations
Chinese LPO Market Set to Boom over Short-Term
Canadian LPO Industry
Europe: LPO to Eventually Find Way into Corporate World
Traditional Barriers
Overcoming Barriers
Outlook for LPO Services
LPO Yet to Gain Traction in Western Europe
The Market for Legal Work in Germany Gradually Evolves
Scotland Holds Immense Potential for LPO Services
Background of Scottish LPO Market
Legal Workforce
Poland Emerging as a Key Provider of LPO Services
Brazil to Emerge as Popular Destination for LPO Services
South Africa Holds Bright Future in Legal Process Services Market
Skilled Resources
Clusters of LPS Activity
Opportunity for LPS Providers
LPO Market Continues to Post Sluggish Growth in Egypt
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60)
- The United States (22)
- Europe (7)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)
- Latin America (1)
