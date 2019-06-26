Global Kids' Food & Beverages Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Foods Reinvigorates Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kids' Food and Beverages: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Kids' Food and Beverages in US$ Million.



The report profiles 71 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Kids' Food and Beverages - A Prelude

Kids' Food and Beverages Market Exhibits Significant Growth

Developed Markets to Remain Strong

Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth

India & China: Potential Untapped Markets

Competitive Landscape

Innovation/Product Launches is the Name of the Game in the Crowded Marketplace

New Product Introductions: 2016-2018



3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending

Growing Awareness of Well Balanced Diet on a Global Scale

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Foods: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Healthy Bakery Products Gain Prominence

Parents Demand Performance Boosting Products

Pester Power of Children Significantly Impacts Parents' Purchasing Decisions

RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile, Bodes Well for Market Penetration

Governmental Efforts towards Better Nutrition: MyPlate and Change4Life Campaigns

Breakfast Food Manufacturers Target Children

Consumers Inclined towards Healthy Snacking

Difference in Snacking Patterns in Kids across the World

Product Appearance & Packaging Is Key

Building Consumer Confidence through Scientific Evidence

Advertising: A Major Prerequisite

Manufacturers Rope in Popular Television Characters for Product Endorsements

Marketing Strategies for Children's Food and Beverages

Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore

Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Driver

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging Economies

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035)

Cereals Assume Critical Importance in Busy Urban Lifestyles

Commercially Prepared Kids' Foods: A Boon for Working Parents

Portion-Controlled Meal Solutions

Vitamin-enriched Products: Boosting Market Growth

Feel Good' Factor will Drive Future Growth

Consumer Focus on Functional Ingredients

Market Trends by Sector

Frozen Desserts

Bakery Products

Snack Foods

Health Drinks are Making Biggest Gains

Dairy Products

Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth

Complementary Affair - Probiotics and Dairy

Fruits & Vegetables

Obesity - An Alarming Health Issue

Obesity Statistics - A Glance

Fighting Obesity with Fibers

Instant Noodles - A Favorite Food Among Kids

Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles

Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children Boosts Demand

Online Sales Expand Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Market Segmentation

Beverages

Water

Milk

Seltzer

Rice and Soy Drinks

Fruit Juices

Fruit Smoothies and Fruit Squashes

Fizzy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Enriched Drinks

Cereals

Sweet Snack Foods

Frozen Desserts

Fruits and Vegetables

Dried Fruits

Frozen Fruit

Canned Fruit

Fruit Leathers

Fruit Salad

Fruit Popsicles

Vegetables

Dips and Salad

Soy and Veggie Pockets

Dairy Products

Cookies and Crackers



5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Manufacturers Focus on Self-Regulation

National/Regional Marketing Pledges Implemented by International Food & Beverage Alliance (IFBA)

Media Companies Implement Regulations

FTC Regulation Regarding Food Advertising to Kids

AHA Recommendations and Other Measures

USDA Introduces Healthy Snack Proposals for Schools



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Bare Snacks Unveils Deliciously Crunchy Veggie Chips

Mondelez Introduces Two Sour Patch Kids Flavors

Bright Foods Introduces Chilled Fruit and Veggie Bars

Kellogg's Launches New Kellogg's Wild Berry Froot Loops

Mighty Spark Unveils 50 Meat/Snack Items

SuperEats Introduces Puffs Snack Line

KIND Snacks Unveils New Products Made with Less Sugar

perfectlyfree Introduces New Kind of Fruit Snack

Nestl Introduces Coconut-Flavoured Milk Beverage

Britvic Unveils Robinsons Fruit Shoot Juiced Range for Children

Crunch Pak Unveils PAW Patrol Snack Packs

J&J Snack Foods & Mondelez Unveils Sour Patch Kids Flavored Ice Pops

Tropicana Unveils Organic Fruit Juices in three Flavors for Kids

PepsiCo Introduces Organic Fruit Juices for Kids

Kidfresh Introduces New Gluten Free & Organic Products for kids

fairlife Unveils Improved Whole Milk Line For Kids

PepsiCo Unveils Bubly Sparkling Waters in Eight Flavors

Iceland Unveils New Range of Nutritionally Balanced Children's Meals

Pop-Tarts Launches Frosted Strawberry Milkshake

KIND Snacks Unveils New Bar Line that Includes Two Varieties

Propercorn Unveils Popcorn for Kids in Two New Flavours

RETHINK Introduces First Boxed Water Line for Kids

Lizi's Granola Unveils Lizi's Adventurers for Kids

Panera Offers Revamped Kids' Menu With Clean Combinations

Tesco Unveils Fresh Vegetables Brand for Kids

CLIF Kid Launches Zbar Filled

Snyder's-Lance Unveils New Gluten Free Snack Pack

Roar Beverages Unveils kids' Drink Line in Deal with Marvel

Baby Gourmet Introduces Shakers

Kiddylicious Launches Kiddylicious Little Bistro

Ripple Foods Offers Shelf-Stable Travel-Friendly kids Pack

Cawston Press Offers New Addition to its Kids Blend Range

Nestl Unveils Pure Life Water for Kids

The Kraft Heinz Unveils Capri Sun Sport

MySuperFoods Offers New Snack Line for Kids

Snyder's-Lance Uses Advanced Cooking Methods to Produce Better Snacks

Kellogg Unveils New Kellogg's Cinnamon Frosted Flakes

Cheribundi Unveils New Line of Tart Cherry-Based Beverages for Kids

SUBWAY Introduces Honest Kids Juice Drinks

The New Primal Unveils Paleo-friendly Meat Sticks for Kids

Kraft Heinz Unveils Bagel Bites Mini Bagel Dogs

Quaker Oats Offers After-School Snacks

Kellogg's Unveils Pumpkin Spice Latte Cereal Bowls

Revolution Foods Introduces In a Cup

Snyder's of Hanover Unveils Peanut-Free Snack

Culturelle Releases New Probiotic for Kids

The Berry Company Releases New kids Drinks Range

True Drinks Unveils Preservative-Free AquaBall

CLIF Kid Introduces New Addition to the CLIF Kid Family

Capri Sun Unveils Certified USDA Organic Juice Drink for Kids

Natural Immune Products Unveils Children's Drink

MegaFood Unveils Kids Nutrient Booster Powders

Mondelez International Launches New Savory Snack Brand

Chick-fil-A Offers First Organic Product



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Mondelez International Takes Over Tate's Bake Shop

Home Chef Merges with Kroger

Campbell Soup Acquires Snyder's-Lance

Hochdorf Buys Zifru Trockenprodukte and the Snapz Brand

Kellogg Acquires RXBAR



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

United States - The Largest Market for Kids Food and Beverages

Rising Inclination towards Healthy Food and Beverages Drives Innovation

Rising Concern of Child Obesity - A Crucial Market Determinant

Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity

Manufacturers Focus on Leading Trends - Clean Foods and Buyer Ethnic Backgrounds

Children's Supplements Gain Momentum with Many Innovative Launches

Industry Efforts towards Better Nutrition: MyPlate Campaign

Measures to Curb Aggressive Fast Food Marketing and Consumption in Schools

Stipulated Beverage Guidelines for Schools

America Imposes Soft Taxes on Snack Foods

Cereals Market Scenario

US Mineral Fortification Market

Dairy-Free Yogurt for Kids Presents Potential

Responsibility towards Advertising on TV

Restaurants to Adopt Growth Strategies

Menu Labeling

Beverages

Breakfast Entrees, Desserts and Side Items

Major Findings Regarding Nutritional Quality of Foods within Product Categories Marketed to Teenagers or Children

Drinks

Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR)

Cereals

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Market Influenced by Steady Increase in Working Women

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Childhood Obesity Rates in EU

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Obesity - A Major Health Concern

B. Market Analytics



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Market Snippets

Snacking: A Common Food Habit

Governmental Efforts towards Better Nutrition: Change4Life Campaign

Challenges

Heightening Consumer Distrust in Cereal Manufacturers in the UK

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

China - A Potential Market

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

India

Malt Drinks: Big Component of Children's Food Market

Innovations in Indian Health Food Drink Industry

Boost

Bournvita

Complan

Horlicks

Anticipated Flavor & Taste Behavior of Consumers

Innovative Advertisements

Australia

Consumption of Snack Food Increasing among Children

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Latin America Remains a Promising Market

B. Market Analytics



8.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



8.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES



