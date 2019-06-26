The Fixed Broadband Market in Asia 2019-2023: Penetration Across the Region Has Increased to Well Over 10% in 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia - Fixed Broadband Market - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market report provides a comprehensive overview of the fixed broadband segment of the telecom market across the various economies of Asia. It also provides country level forecasts for the 34 telecoms markets across the Asia region for their fixed broadband markets.



Asia is arguably the world's most diverse region with regards to its telecoms industry. The region contains a vast array of countries, ranging from those with highly mature and advanced telecommunications markets, that are world leaders in the move towards 5G and next generation fibre networks, such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, to some of the poorest and least developed countries such as North Korea and Afghanistan.



The fixed broadband market across the entire Asian region continues to experience very strong growth. Fixed broadband penetration across the region has increased to well over 10% by 2019.



There is now increasing access to fixed broadband, both DSL, cable modem platforms and more recently fibre access which offer much faster speeds. Fibre-based fixed broadband services have taken on a major significance in a number of Asian countries and are shaping to define the fixed broadband market of the future.



From a global perspective, Asia continues to be a leading player, not only in the roll-out of broadband infrastructure, but also in promoting and applying the increased use of broadband to facilitate the digital economy. In particular, Asia continues to be the dominant player globally in the Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband market, with countries such as South Korea world leaders in this market segment.



While China leads the region's fixed broadband market by virtue of its sheer numbers, some of the region's smaller markets are setting the pace with policy initiatives, innovative infrastructure projects and the rapid expansion of online usage.



Fixed broadband penetration is expected to only increase moderately across Asia over the next few years to 2023, with the highest growth coming from the less developed markets such as India.



Penetration rates are never expected to reach the high levels seen in the more mature developed nations as developing nations have typically bypassed fixed line access and moved directly to mobile access.



The publisher's Asian Telecoms Maturity Index, is an index (on a scale between 0 and 100) that measures and ranks the relative maturity of the telecoms industry in all of the 34 countries in Asia. This report provides a comprehensive comparison of the 34 Asian markets according to a number of parameters such as fixed broadband and mobile broadband.

Key Topics Covered



1. Regional Overview

2. Afghanistan

3. Armenia

4. Azerbaijan

5. Bangladesh

6. Bhutan

7. Brunei Darussalam

8. Cambodia

9. China

10. Hong Kong

11. India

12. Indonesia

13. Japan

14. Kazakhstan

15. Kyrgyzstan

16. Laos

17. Macau

18. Malaysia

19. Mongolia

20. Myanmar

21. Nepal

22. North Korea

23. Pakistan

24. Philippines

25. Singapore

26. South Korea

27. Sri Lanka

28. Taiwan

29. Tajikistan

30. Thailand

31. Timor-Leste

32. Turkmenistan

33. Uzbekistan

34. Vietnam



Companies Mentioned



AIS/CSL

Armenian Datacom Company (ADC)

ArmenTel (Beeline)

Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT)

AzQtel

AzTelekom

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)

Bharti Airtel

Biznet Networks

Chunghwa telecom broadband

Delta Telecom

DrukNet

G.fast

Globe Telecom

GNC-Alfa

Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN)

Hong Kong Telecom (HKT)

Hughes Telecom

i-Cable

KDDI

KT Corp

LG U+

LinkNet

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)

MNC Kabel Mediacom

MobileOne (M1)

MyRepublic

MyRepublic (Indonesia)

Nar CityNet

NTT East and West

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT)

Samden Tech

Singapore Telecom (SingTel)

SingMeng

SK Broadband

Spectra

StarHub

Stormfiber

Taiwan Mobile

Telekom Malaysia

TelkomNet

Time dotCom

Triple T Broadband

True Online True Internet Corp

Ucom

Ulduz Telekom

VNPT

Vodafone

XL Axiata

