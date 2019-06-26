Couchbase More than Doubles Footprint in Manchester with New State-of-the-Art Facility

Pioneering database software company continues to invest in Manchester, UK to support its growing customer base

Couchbase, Inc. today proudly announced the opening of its new facility in Manchester, UK. Couchbase, recognised by Forbes as one of the next billion-dollar startups due to strong growth and future potential, has chosen to expand its presence in the city to meet the growing demand for its enterprise-class multi-cloud NoSQL database. The new office, located in the Northern Quarter, will accommodate up to 80 members of Couchbase’s engineering and support teams who will help enterprises such as Tesco, BT and Sky accelerate the innovation of their enterprise-critical applications.







“Manchester is quite simply a fantastic place to do business,” commented Huw Owen, Vice President of EMEA and APJ at Couchbase. “The city is the beating heart of the Northern Powerhouse with its great international transport links, world-class universities, and a highly skilled workforce. In fact, University of Manchester graduates first established our presence in the city six years ago, and our continued connection with local universities is a vital part of the decision to set up our EMEA engineering and support hub in the city.”





Couchbase has run an internship programme for undergraduates at the University of Manchester since 2014, with 20 students taking part so far. The company has also been an active participant in the Northern Quarter’s ongoing development as a hub for technology companies.





“Technology is a crucial element of the UK’s economic future, and Couchbase is proud to be doing its part – both in choosing the UK as one of the global development centres where our innovative cloud-native distributed database technology is developed, but also in working with dozens of European businesses to develop exciting new digital services,” added David Haikney, Senior Director of Engineering at Couchbase. “We look forward to hiring more talented people in Manchester and helping many more organisations accelerate their application innovation.”





Couchbase’s mission is to be the platform that accelerates application innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created an enterprise-class, multi-cloud NoSQL database architected on top of an open source foundation. Couchbase is the only database that combines the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, all in a single, elegant platform spanning from any cloud to the edge.





Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, AT&T, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Carrefour, Comcast, Disney, DreamWorks Animation, eBay, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.





