Americas Mobile Broadband Trends Report 2019: 5G Subscriptions Will Reach 204.8 Million by the End of 2023

In the Americas, mobile service revenue growth will be mainly driven by a rise in handset revenue, supported by significant smartphone adoption over 2018-2023. M2M subscriptions will register the fastest growth during the 2018-2023 period led by increasing Internet of Things (IoT)/M2M network investments by MNOs especially in the NA region. Going forward, MNOs will focus on development of new business use-cases and extend M2M portfolio, expand 4G network reach, and work towards 5G service roll-out to boost mobile broadband penetration in the region.
Key Findings
- Data services revenue will account for 80.9% of total mobile service revenue generated in 2023, up from 59.2% in 2018
- MVNOs registered 45.3 million subscriptions in 2018, accounting for 3.7% of total mobile subscriptions
- 5G subscriptions will reach 204.8 million by 2023-end, with 5G already launched in the US, while, other countries are actively planning the 5G development
Mobile Broadband Trends in the Americas, 2019 provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in the Americas. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends in the region. This report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of the Americas' mobile telecommunications markets trends in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
Also, with more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in the Americas.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Section 1: The Americas in global context; the section provides comparison of the Americas' mobile telecom market size and trends with other regions
- Section 2: Competitive dynamics; this section provides competitive analysis of various MNOs and MVNOs in the Americas' mobile market
- Section 3: Mobile broadband subscription trends in the Americas; a demand profile and analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the mobile voice and mobile data markets
- Section 4: Mobile broadband revenue trends in the Americas; examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2018-2023
- Section 5: Key findings and recommendations; it consists of a summary of the key findings for the Americas' mobile broadband market
Key Topics Covered
- Americas' mobile broadband markets - key takeaways
- Americas' highlights
Section 1: Americas in a global context
- Americas' main facts - 2019
- Americas' demographics at a glance
- The Americas in a global context
Section 2: Competitive dynamics
- Competitive dynamics in the Americas
- Americas' main competitive market trends
- Competitive dynamics in the Americas
Section 3: Mobile broadband subscription trends Mobile user trends in the Americas
- Mobile technology trends in the Americas
- 5G Innovators: the US, Canada, Chile, Colombia, and
- Argentina in the lead in the Americas
- Mobile device trends in the Americas
- M2M/IoT trends in the Americas
- Mobile traffic trends in the Americas
Section 4: Mobile broadband revenue trends
- Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) trends in the
- Americas
- Mobile revenue trends in the Americas
- Key findings and recommendations
- Key findings and recommendations
- Appendix
- Acronyms and definitions
- Companies mentioned
- Related research
- Contact information
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Catel
- Claro Brazil
- Correios
- Cuy Mobile
- Dolphin Telecom
- Entel
- EUTV
- Falabella
- Inkacel
- Lusacell
- Millicom
- Movistar
- Nextel
- Personal
- Porto Seguro Conecta
- Rogers Communication
- Simple
- Sprint
- Telcel Mexico
- Telefonica
- Telus
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
- Virgin Mobile
- Xinwei
