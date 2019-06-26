Americas Mobile Broadband Trends Report 2019: 5G Subscriptions Will Reach 204.8 Million by the End of 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Broadband Trends in the Americas - 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the Americas, mobile service revenue growth will be mainly driven by a rise in handset revenue, supported by significant smartphone adoption over 2018-2023. M2M subscriptions will register the fastest growth during the 2018-2023 period led by increasing Internet of Things (IoT)/M2M network investments by MNOs especially in the NA region. Going forward, MNOs will focus on development of new business use-cases and extend M2M portfolio, expand 4G network reach, and work towards 5G service roll-out to boost mobile broadband penetration in the region.



Key Findings

Data services revenue will account for 80.9% of total mobile service revenue generated in 2023, up from 59.2% in 2018

MVNOs registered 45.3 million subscriptions in 2018, accounting for 3.7% of total mobile subscriptions

5G subscriptions will reach 204.8 million by 2023-end, with 5G already launched in the US, while, other countries are actively planning the 5G development

Mobile Broadband Trends in the Americas, 2019 provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in the Americas. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends in the region. This report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of the Americas' mobile telecommunications markets trends in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



Also, with more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in the Americas.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: The Americas in global context; the section provides comparison of the Americas' mobile telecom market size and trends with other regions

Section 2: Competitive dynamics; this section provides competitive analysis of various MNOs and MVNOs in the Americas' mobile market

Section 3: Mobile broadband subscription trends in the Americas; a demand profile and analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the mobile voice and mobile data markets

Section 4: Mobile broadband revenue trends in the Americas; examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2018-2023

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations; it consists of a summary of the key findings for the Americas' mobile broadband market

Key Topics Covered



Americas' mobile broadband markets - key takeaways

Americas' highlights

Section 1: Americas in a global context

Americas' main facts - 2019

Americas' demographics at a glance

The Americas in a global context

Section 2: Competitive dynamics

Competitive dynamics in the Americas

Americas' main competitive market trends

Competitive dynamics in the Americas

Section 3: Mobile broadband subscription trends Mobile user trends in the Americas

Mobile technology trends in the Americas

5G Innovators: the US, Canada, Chile, Colombia, and

Argentina in the lead in the Americas

Mobile device trends in the Americas

M2M/IoT trends in the Americas

Mobile traffic trends in the Americas

Section 4: Mobile broadband revenue trends

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) trends in the

Americas

Mobile revenue trends in the Americas

Key findings and recommendations

Key findings and recommendations

Appendix

Acronyms and definitions

Companies mentioned

Related research

Contact information

