“3D Concrete Printing Market is valued at $27.8mn in 2019,” says Visiongain

Visiongain has launched a new construction report 3D Concrete Printing Market Report 2019-2029: Forecasts by Concrete Type (Ready-Mix, Shotcrete, Precast, High-Density, Light-Weight, Limecrete, Stamped Concrete); By Product (Walls, Roofs, Floors, Staircase, Paving Slabs, Panels & Lintels); By Technique (Extrusion-Based, Powder-Based Technique) and by End-User (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructural, Architectural) Plus Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional Market Analysis.

3D concrete printing is a technologically advanced and innovative method which uses 3D concrete printers to construct pre-designed construction components. The technology holds the promise that the construction industry will be substantially optimised in terms of construction costs, time, error reduction, design flexibility, and environmental impact. Past experiments have successfully recognised the expertise of the technology on all these fronts and the technology is being continuously adopted globally.

The field of 3D concrete printing is receiving increased focus from construction companies across the globe. These companies mainly focus on experimenting with different concrete mixes and printing machines to bring about further developments in this construction technique. With construction companies making ongoing efforts to bring 3D concrete printing into mainstream construction, it is projected that the global 3D concrete printing market will gain significant momentum in the coming years. The report provides a 360-degree market overview, covering key market-related details on the market's key elements and segments. The report examines the impact of major growth drivers, challenges and trends on the future growth prospects of the market, highlighting the most lucrative and unprofitable areas of investment. The growing number of manufacturers of 3D printers focusing on this market will eventually lead to significant growth in the near future.

Purchase full report or download free sample pages



The Visiongain report analyst commented “3D Concrete Printing market is expected to witness high growth on account of ongoing plans of many companies in various sectors toward construction cost-cutting and reduction in their carbon footprint. It is commendable the rate at which construction firms, researchers, and technologists come together to develop concrete 3D printing techniques. There are already a variety of concrete mixes on the market, such as shotcrete, ready-mix concrete, limecrete, precast and stamped concrete, and high-density concrete, and many more effective mixes are being introduced at a steady pace. Building firms are increasingly using the technique to formulate building elements such as panels, lintels, roofs, floors, walls and floor slabs. It is expected that the market will receive a healthy boost in the near future from developing regions like Asia Pacific and some parts of Latin America. The construction sector in these regions is expected to result in increased demand for cost-effective construction elements manufactured using 3D concrete printing techniques to complement the various new infrastructure development and construction projects. However, the market for 3D Concrete Printing is being restrained by factors such as the low efficiency of 3D printing technology, which results in their cost efficiency not being competitive.”

Leading companies featured in the report who are developing 3D Concrete Printing technology include Apis Cor, Balfour Beatty Plc, BetAbram (Interelab), CyBe Construction BV., Foster + Partners Limited, HeidelbergCement AG, Kier Group Plc, Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates P.C, Sika AG, XtreeE SAS, Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co., and Ltd. (Winsun).

Related reports:

For more Construction reports, visit our website



Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on 020 7549 9987



/EIN News/ -- About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.