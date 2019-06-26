Singapore's Wealth Landscape 2018-2022: Wealth Held by HNW Investors Will Grow Strongly Over the Review Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Wealth Landscape in Singapore: Market Sizing & Opportunities to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Wealth Landscape in Singapore: Market Sizing & Opportunities to 2022 analyzes Singapore's wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid versus illiquid HNW holdings.



The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.



Insights



Singapore is one of the world's pre-eminent offshore investment centers, but its domestic market is a major source of assets under management (AUM) in its own right. Rising levels of affluence coupled with increasing numbers of Singaporean residents classed as HNW have made the domestic market attractive.



Affluent individuals represent over a quarter of the total adult population. The segment held 84.5% of the country's total onshore liquid assets in 2018, with HNW investors alone holding over a third of the country's wealth.



Singaporean HNW individuals hold the majority of their investments in liquid assets such as equities, mutual funds, deposits, and bonds - with investment in liquid assets accounting for 78.5% of their total investments in 2018. However, the proportion invested in illiquid investments has been steadily increasing, with the share of illiquid assets rising from 8.4% in 2008 to 21.5% in 2018.



Key Highlights



The country's affluent individuals accounted for 26.7% of the total Singaporean population in 2018. Wealth held by HNW investors will grow strongly over the review period.

Deposits remain the preferred investment avenue among Singaporean retail investors, accounting for 68% of total liquid retail savings and investments in 2018.

Singaporean HNW individuals invest nearly half of their wealth outside the country, with tax efficiency being the main reason to invest offshore.

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on Singapore's wealth industry.

Identify the most promising client segment by analyzing penetration of affluent individuals.

Receive detailed insight into retail liquid asset holdings in Singapore, including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

Understand changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new competitors and recent deals in the wealth space.

See an overview of key digital disruptors in the country's wealth market.

Topics Covered



Executive Summary Macroeconomic Overview Singapore's Wealth Market Resident Retail Savings and Investments Resident vs Non-Resident Investments in Singapore Digital Disruptors Recent Deals Appendix

Companies Mentioned



DBS

OCBC

HSBC

UOB

Maybank

Citibank

Standard Chartered

CIMB

RHB

Bambu Life

Sherelt

Miss Kaya

Schroders Plc

Thirdrock Pte Ltd

Octava Pte Ltd

Franklin Templeton Investments

Mamoru Taniya

Bambu Singapore Pte Ltd

Schroders Plc

Planar Investments Pte Ltd

SGG S.A.

Iyer Practice Advisers

Rozario family

Asia Wealth Platform (StashAway)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enel9h

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Wealth Management



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.