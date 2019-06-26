Outlook on the World Market for Biochar, 2025 - Vega Biofuels, Diacarbon Energy, and Agri-Tech Producers are the Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biochar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Gasification, Pyrolysis), By Application (Agriculture (Farming, Livestock)), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biochar market size is estimated to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, according to this new report. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.



Globally increasing demand for the product in organic farming has been a major factor influencing the growth. In addition, increasing consumption in livestock feed and awareness pertaining to benefits of biochar as soil amendment are expected to drive the demand.



Biochar is an evolving industry and is anticipated to become a major influencing factor in increased crop yield and productivity of the agriculture sector. It improves soil fertility and provides necessary nutrition to crop. Moreover, applications in energy production and greenhouse gas remediation are expected to provide new revenue opportunities to the sector.



The market consists of organized and unorganized manufacturers. Growing economies such as China, India, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil produce significant amount of biochar through small and medium scale industries mainly running into village areas. Whereas, large scale manufacturers are concentrated in North America.



Consumption in agricultural application was the highest in 2018 and is anticipated to rise significantly over the forecast period. Among various applications in agriculture, farming held the highest market share of more than 50% in 2018.



In terms of volume, the agriculture sector is estimated to witness speedy growth over the forecast period with a projected CAGR of 12.5%. It has also gained high popularity in livestock farming as an additive in animal feed. The livestock sector has gained high importance, especially in regions such as Europe and North America where animal flesh is extensively consumed by human beings as a food. As a result of this, biochar consumption is expected to grow substantially in the foreseeable future.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Total product manufactured using pyrolysis technology in 2018 accounted for 63.4% market share in terms of revenue and is expected witness rapid growth over the estimated period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness extensive growth in the forthcoming years due to increasing application of the product in livestock feed and organic farming

Key players including Vega Biofuels Inc.; Diacarbon Energy Inc.; and Agri-Tech Producers have made high investment in implementation of gasification process and are likely to increase their manufacturing capacity

Pyrolysis technology is increasingly used by Earth Systems and Clean Fuels B.V. among other manufacturers operating in the biochar market

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Biochar Industry Outlook

3.1. Market lineage outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Biochar value chain analysis

3.4. Raw material outlook

3.5. Manufacturing technology Trends

3.6. Regulatory framework

3.7. Biochar market dynamics

3.8. Trade Analysis

3.9. Industry Analysis tools

3.10. Market Entry Strategy

3.11. Biochar market opportunities/potential

3.12. Biochar market key opportunities prioritized

3.13. Biochar market competitive landscape, 2015

3.14. Biochar price trend analysis, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 4. Biochar Market: Technology Outlook

4.1 Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2017 & 2025

4.1.1 Pyrolysis

4.1.2 Gasification

4.1.3 Others



Chapter 5. Biochar Market: Application Outlook

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2017 & 2025

5.1.1. Agriculture

5.1.2. Others



Chapter 6. Biochar Market: Regional Outlook

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & market share by region, 2017 & 2025

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Central & South America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Biochar Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments by Key Market Participants

7.2. Competitive Dashboard

7.3. Company Market Categorization

7.4. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

7.5. List of Key Vendors

7.6. Geographic Mapping of Industry Ecosystem

7.7. New Entrant Financial Outlook



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Agri-Tech Producers, LLC

8.2 Diacarbon Energy Inc.

8.3 Biochar Products, Inc.

8.4 Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

8.5 Vega Biofuels, Inc.

8.6 The Biochar Company

8.7 Phoenix Energy

8.8 Biochar Supreme, LLC

8.9 Pacific Pyrolysis

8.10 ArSta Eco

8.11 Earth Systems PTY. Ltd.

8.12 3R ENVIRO TECH Group

8.13 Clean Fuels B.V.

8.14 Carbon Gold

8.15 Airex Energy

8.16 Waste to Energy Solutions Inc.

8.17 Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

8.18 Sunriver Biochar

8.19 Biochar Ireland

8.20 Carbon Terra GmbH

8.21 Swiss Biochar GmbH

8.22 Biochar Industries

8.23 BlackCarbon A/S



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuecvt

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Biofuels



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.