Wireless Mesh Network Market Estimated to Upsurge at 15% CAGR to Reach a Valuation of USD 12 Billion by 2026

The global wireless mesh network market is projected a phenomenal windfall till 2026 thanks to providing last-mile hi-speed connectivity to enterprises. Adoption of IoT by enterprises is likely to drive the demand for wireless mesh networks which can be a viable alternative for connecting multiple devices. Applications in farming, smart homes, healthcare, and industries can augment the market size exponentially during the forecast period (2018-2026).

Pune, India, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless mesh network market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.13% from 2018 to 2026 to touch USD 12,130 million, according to Market Research Future (MRFR). With the rise in trend of connected devices owing to digitalization the demand for wireless mesh networks has grown tremendously in the past few years. Moreover, the shift from wired connections to wireless networks is gaining traction thanks to internet of things (IoT) developments in commercial spheres of transportation, healthcare, entertainment, and consumer goods.

A wireless mesh network is a cluster of networks wherein if one resource fails, other networks can still keep supporting the traffic flow and ensure data connectivity. It has multiple access points and covers a large area without any hindrance. From the commercial standpoint and transition in computer hardware industry, mesh networks have lately proven to be a subject of great interest for large scale organizations.

In 2018, Edgewater Wireless doled out MESHD and PowerZoning technology as a part of their latest WiFi3 software innovation. Resulting out of customer feedback and developments in the cabling industry, the company has now made the products open to customers. The products feature as high flexibility, wide deployments, and enhanced management for network owners/operators via Edgewater’s Fluid Network Controller. Moreover, technical improvements prohibit the channel interference for large scale deployments. Having an advantage of an enhanced PowerZoning, it enables the operators with maximum coverage and reusing frequency for optimal performance.

Additional enhancements to the software include improved management and control of Edgewater’s MESHD technology having a multichannel WiFi3 enabled access point. MESHD forms a channel structure specifically for P2P applications without any drop in performance and is the first mesh network for IoT empowered with WiFi3. Edgewater’s WiFi3 powered technology is the best WiFi solution for service providers, carriers and system integrators in high-density WiFi applications to resolve issues of interference and network congestion and also eliminating high costs of operation for network deployments.

International Competition

The key players in the wireless mesh network market are Rajant Corporation (the U.S.), Wirepass (Finland), Qualcomm (the U.S.), Synapse Wireless (the U.S.), Strix Systems (the U.S.), Ruckus Wireless (the U.S.), Unicom Systems (the U.S.), Cambium Networks (the U.S.), Cisco Systems (the U.S.), Qorvo (the U.S.), BelAir Networks, Inc. (Canada), Tropos Networks (the U.S.), ZIH Corp (the U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (the U.S.), Fluidmesh Network LLC (the U.S.), P2 Wireless Technologies (Hong Kong), and General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (the U.S.).

Market Drivers

The Wireless Mesh Market is driven by robust demand by several enterprises for uninterrupted data connectivity and smooth workflow. Wireless mesh networks provide quality communication thus enjoying a high popularity in mid-scale and large organizations. In addition, the mesh networks offer access to real-time data which is more likely to trigger the market growth. On contrary, low awareness regarding benefits of mesh networks restricts the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, technical loopholes such as rise in throughput levels and varying node numbers confine the market growth. To overcome this, constant upgrades to system integrators can prove to be a solution by developing suitable algorithms and protocols to optimize latency issues.

Segmentation

The global wireless mesh network can be segmented based on component, radio frequency, application, mesh design and end-user. Based on radio frequency, the market entails 5GHz band, 4.9GHz band, 2.4GHz band and sub 1GHz. 2.4 GHz maintains a dominant position resulting in a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By mesh design, the wireless mesh network market can be segmented into ad-hoc mesh and infrastructure wireless mesh. The infrastructure wireless mesh segment gains higher popularity and is anticipated to rule the roost.

Application category encompasses public safety, smart building & home automation, smart mobility, video streaming, telecommunication, smart manufacturing and surveillance. Disaster management & public safety are dominant owing to high potential.

End-user segmentation includes education, transportation & logistics, healthcare, mining, government, smart cities and smart warehouses. Government sector enjoys a large share in the market during the forecast period.

Geographical Outlook

Region-specific analysis of the wireless mesh network market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America maintains a dominant position as of 2018. Europe is anticipated to be the fast-growing region; however, Asia Pacific is soon expected to gain a prominent position in the global market.

