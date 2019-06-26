I Change Nations Honors Dr. Antoine Chevalier With World Civility Award

Dr. Antoine Chevalier receives World Civility Award from Dr. Clyde Rivers Dr. Chevalier with Ambassadors of I Change Nations While House Doctor For 18 Years

Dr. Chevalier is being honored for his humanitarian work and his dedication to treat veterans as well as the homeless for PTSD, Suicide and Depression.

I am humbled to receive this prestigious award and to follow in the footsteps or the great men and women that have received this award for their contributions to the world.” — Dr. Antoine Chevalier

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- I Change Nations honored Dr. Antoine Chevalier with a World Civility Award this past weekend at an event in Palm Springs California. Dr. Chevalier is being honored for his humanitarian work and his dedication to treat veterans as well as the homeless for PTSD, Suicide and Depression. Not only is Dr. Chevalier utilizing his time but also his own personal finances to do the work. Dr. Chevalier has been a functional medicine practitioner at the White House for the last 18 years and is having a very high success rate in the treatment of the following disorders including but not limited to PTSD, Drug Addiction, Post concussion Pain, Headaches, Chronic Pain, Weight Loss, Depression, Suicidal Ideation and Anxiety. Patients are experiencing definitive sustainable results with only one treatment.I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.I Change Nations was founder by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Dr Rivers states “ It is an honor to present this award to Dr. Antoine Chevalier for the amazing work he is doing around the world to change people’s lives not only physically but emotionally as well.”Dr. Chevalier states “I am humbled to receive this prestigious award and to follow in the footsteps or the great men and women that have received this award for their contributions to the world.”Others that have received awards from I Change Nations include such leaders but not limited to President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peopleVice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.I Change Nations is also know for honoring everyday people that are doing extra ordinary things to touch and change the lives of people. Also receiving an award that night was Riddell Mackey for her efforts to educate and stop sex trafficking along with Robert Ornelas for his work with the youth and the First Nations.Dr. Chevalier has been a featured speaker at many conferences as well as speaking at Harvard, Nasdaq, Mercedes Benz, Executive Office Building of the President of the United States of America. He won the award as Global Change Maker of the year by the Grandson of Gandhi’s organization. He was endorsed by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, Tenzin Gyatso Dr. Chevalier has been endorsed by several athletes including undefeated MMA super star Daniel Puder https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_vJ1HSzQPtI He has been published multiple times in international peer reviewed scientific journals. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih..gov/pmc/articles/PMC5002218/ Dr Antoine Chevalier’s work at the Nakano clinic of Neurosurgery will be submitted for the most prestigious award : the NOBEL PRIZE in MEDICINE within the next two to three years.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.