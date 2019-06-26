/EIN News/ -- Helsinn appoints Giorgio Calderari, Group General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, to the Board of Directors

Lugano, Switzerland, June 26, 2019: Helsinn, the Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, today announces that Giorgio Calderari, Helsinn’s Group General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, has joined the Board of Helsinn Holding SA effective as of June 19th, 2019.

Giorgio Calderari has an extensive experience in managing drug development, supply chain establishment and worldwide product launches, covering roles as senior management in chemical plants (third party manufacturing) as R&D, Business Development, Quality Manager, and Chief Manufacturing Officer. He currently manages operations of the overall Helsinn Group, and he is part of the Board of Directors of some affiliate companies, based in Switzerland, Ireland, the US and China.

Since 2009, he is Chairman of the Board of Farma Industria Ticino, a Swiss Pharmaceutical Association with 31 affiliated companies based in Canton Ticino.

Furthermore, he is also a Member of the Management Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Handicraft of Canton Ticino, Switzerland. In 2016, he joined the Board of the Fondazione Centenario Banca Stato, and he has just recently been nominated member of the Board of SUPSI (Scuola Universitaria Professionale della Svizzera Italiana).

Giorgio Calderari graduated in chemistry and obtained a PhD at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH).

Helsinn also announces today that after eight years of service on the Board, Carlo Donati has stepped down from his role.

Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, said: “Having worked alongside Giorgio for over thirty years, I have seen first-hand how he has distinguished himself through his hard work and expertise, including a long tenure at Helsinn Advanced Synthesis in Biasca. His knowledge and understanding of the business are second to none, and we are delighted that he will bring this to bear in a non-executive role on the Helsinn Board of Directors.

“I’d also like to thank Carlo Donati, whose guidance and diligence has been invaluable to the work of the Board. We wish him well for the future.”

Giorgio Calderari, added: “Having served Helsinn in a variety of roles since 1986, I’m delighted to be joining the Company’s Board. I look to forward working together with these other talented individuals to help oversee Helsinn in its continued mission of delivering improved outcomes for cancer patients around the world.”

About the Helsinn Group

Helsinn is a privately-owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally.

