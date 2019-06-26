VL OMNI Attending IRCE, Announces Gorgias - Amazon Integration

VL OMNI Announces Their Seventh Year Exhibiting At The International Retail Conference and Expo, Announces Gorgias-Amazon Integration

CHICAGO, ILINOIS, USA, June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the seventh year in a row, VL OMNI returning to exhibit at Internet Retailer Conference + Exhibition (IRCE) in Chicago this June 25-28, 2019 at booth 1060. As one of the premiere ecommerce conferences in North America, VL OMNI has chosen IRCE to officially announce their VL OMNI-Gorgias Amazon Connector, integrating the highest-rated customer service and live chat helpdesk with Amazon.

The VL OMNI-Gorgias Connector for Amazon extends the powerful Gorgias platform beyond just Shopify and Shopify Plus into Amazon, with plans for further integration to other platforms to be launched by VL OMNI for Gorgias in the near future. Merchants using the Gorgias platform can now integrate their Amazon Seller Central account in a self-serve ecosystem, and can fully integrated and be ready to serve Amazon customers on the Gorgias interface in minutes. Merchants on both Shopify/Shopify Plus and Amazon can now manage all customer support requests from email, live chat, phone, and social media, including editing/refunding orders, cancelling subscriptions, awarding loyalty points, and more in one click. Merchants using Shopify or Shopify Plus who also sell on Amazon can now automatically manage customer support requests from both channels in a single, unified customer management ecosystem on Gorgias. With the VL OMNI Gorgias-Amazon Connector, Merchants on Gorgias will see Order, Item and Customer information from Amazon alongside their customer requests from Shopify/Shopify Plus, empowering Merchants to quickly respond to Amazon customer inquiries just as they would for Shopify customer inquiries—all through the unified Gorgias dashboard.

Prominently featured within the Shopify Plus Partner Zone in booth 1060 at IRCE, Merchants and attendees alike are encouraged to visit VL OMNI at booth 1060 to discover more about the VL OMNI-Gorgias Amazon Connector, and the power that an agile, scalable, and serverless data integration platform like VL OMNI can bring to complex SMBs and Enterprises. Visitors to the VL OMNI booth will also have the opportunity to discuss achieving strategic objectives with the power of a robust and scalable data integration platform, and to demo the VL OMNI Dashboard—a powerful business intelligence tool for Merchants to view and analyze real-time data of their sales channels including orders, fulfillment, products and revenue from all active sales channels. Learn more about the VL OMNI Dashboard here.

ABOUT VL OMNI

VL OMNI is a cloud based, EU-GDPR compliant platform for agile and scalable iPaaS Data Integration. We consult to create strategic data integrations that maintain a central point of data truth. Business agility and scalability is enhanced while incorporating business rules to maximize efficiency and actualize on core strategies.

Learn more at VLOMNI.com

ABOUT GORGIAS

Gorgias transforms your customer support into a profit center. It enables over 1200 Ecommerce merchants to manage all their customer service - Facebook, emails, chat - in a unified platform integrated with Shopify. Developed with Automation and Monetization at its core, Gorgias builds your brand with each customer interaction.

Learn more at Gorgias.io



