Dodecanedioic Acid Market Expected To Reach Around US$ 29.5 Billion by 2026: Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dodecanedioic acid market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 6.0% over the forecast time frame 2019 to 2026 and will reach around US$ 29.5 billion by 2026.

DDDA is used in the production of corrosion inhibitors used in water, chemical, pulp and paper and other industrial plants. In powder coating manufacturing DDDA is also used. Powdering has a range of benefits over traditional liquids including greater corrosion resistance, abrasion and tearing, high-quality finishing and chemical, heat and humidity safety.

Furthermore, powder coatings are free of solvents, leading to negligible emissions of VOCs. In turn, the coating is environmentally friendly. Polyester, in particular polyamides and epoxy resins, are the main application of DDDA. IV DDDA infusion has been shown to support the maintenance of blood sugar in a normal range without influencing the power concentrations or raising the system's blood glucose. It can also be used as a component for heat transfer liquids and corrosion resistant coats.

Due to growing demand for nylon 612 production, powder coatings, adhesives and lacquers, the DDDA market is anticipated to expand. Nylon 612, including polyesters, greases, coatings, fragrances, detergents and adhesives, is used throughout a broad spectrum. Due to its heat-resistant characteristics, nylon 612 is also used in anti heat thermoplastics manufacturing. The worldwide dodecanedioic acid sector has been further expanding its requirement for zero volatile unprocessed compounds paints. Resin, which accounts for approximately two thirds the market in quantity in the last year, was the biggest application segment.

A wide-ranging use of paints, engineering plastics, inhibitors of corrosion, coatings, adhesives, lubricant and surfactants is possible as a result of a demand for dodecanedioic acid. In addition, the existence of a solid production base in developing markets drives the market. In emerging markets, rapid industrialisation is projected to increase adhesive, lubricant and nylon demand. The demand for paints and coatings is expected to increase, in particular in powder coatings, to boost the demand for DDDA. Increased building operations worldwide also affect product demand concurrently.

In the coming years, increasing demand for lubricants and adhesives will eventually boost demand for dodecanedioic acid. Increased financing for product innovation from research and development by nylon manufacturers is projected to have a positive effect on the market during the prediction era. The demand for nylon is also growing with high demand for screws, gears and textiles. The worldwide DDDA market (decanedioic acid) is controlled and aimed towards VOC emissions by rigorous environmental legislation. Over the predicted era, this could hinder general company development. Moreover, sebacic acid and adipic acid threats are highly susceptible to the product, because these acids can be used in nylon manufacturing.

The increasing building industry will increase product demand across paints and coatings significantly. With solvents including water, acetone und benzene, the product provides desirable solubility and is therefore preferred for paint and coating applications. The building industry needs mainly paints and coatings to improve the durability of steel & metal by offering them with the strength of corrosion. It also contributes to the structure's esthetic appearance.

In the near future, the market for dodecanedioic acid is anticipated to increase in North America. The demand will probably increase from end-user apps for textiles and industries. Polyamides in this industry are in great demand. In the region of North America, the USA and Canada are the largest consumers. Rising industrial actions in Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase the demand for DDDA during the forecast period. For dodecanedioic acid markets in the next few years, the rest of the world is anticipated to grow steadily.

Key Players & Strategies

The Dodecanedioic Acid market consists of major vendors such as The dodecanedioic acid market consists of major vendors such as Invista, UBE Industries, BASF SE, Evonik, Ube, Cathay Industrial Biotech, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Verdezyne, Cathay, and Invista.

Major companies have taken strategic measures to expand their businesses, including product development, fusions and acquisitions, as well as regional expansion.

