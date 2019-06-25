Better Medicare Alliance (BMA) announces Larry Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health, as a Keynote Speaker at their Annual Medicare Advantage Summit

Join Merlo and other healthcare leaders in the conversation about the Future of Medicare at the BMA Medicare Advantage Summit 2019 on July 22nd and 23rd at the Washington Court Hotel

/EIN News/ --

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WASHINGTON – The BMA 2019 Medicare Advantage Summit has announced Larry Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health, as a keynote speaker. Merlo is scheduled to speak to attendees at the general session on the second day of the conference, July 23, at 11:15 a.m.



CVS Health is a health innovation company that engages with approximately one in three Americans every year. Under Merlo’s leadership, the company is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health’s recent acquisition of Aetna reinforces a business strategy that is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it.





“We are delighted to have Larry Merlo give keynote remarks at BMA’s MA Summit and offer the opportunity for attendees to hear from a leader who is creating new ways for Medicare beneficiaries to meet their health care needs that are more convenient, less costly and more coordinated with their health care providers. Better care at better cost is the goal, and we look forward to hearing directly about the role CVS Health plays in contributing to this important goal,” said Allyson Y. Schwartz, BMA President and CEO.





Register for the event by emailing support@federalconference.com.





About the BMA 2019 Medicare Advantage Summit

The Summit is the only annual conference that brings together plans, providers, community service organizations and government to discuss the efforts underway in Medicare Advantage to improve quality, cost and access in Medicare Advantage, and the implications for policy and practice. Today, more than one in three Medicare beneficiaries are choosing to receive Medicare benefits through Medicare Advantage. 22 million beneficiaries appreciate the affordability, simplicity, quality care, and enhanced benefits available in Medicare Advantage. It is Medicare Advantage that is leading the way to better care, at better cost for beneficiaries and the nation. Learn more at https://www.bettermedicarealliance.org/summit

Natalia Gonzalez Better Medicare Alliance (202)-817-3039 ngonzalez@bettermedicarealliance.org Genevieve Malandra U.Group (267)-671-6705 genevieve.malandra@u.group



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.