Liver Cancer explained by medical consultant Dr. Sohail Aman in a new article

A new article by Dr. Sohail Aman reviews the symptoms, causes, risk factors of liver cancer, as well as preventive measures.

MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liver cancer is a malignant disease where the liver cells proliferate uncontrollably. This results in an abnormal growth of malignant cells. These tumors are destructive in nature since they gradually start invading healthy cells, turning them into malignant ones as well. Medical Consultant Sohail Aman , has published an article on this issue, which is available on his blog at https://sohailamanmd.home.blog/ Liver cancer is not to be confused with cancers that originate is a different region or organ of the body and then spread to the liver, as such cancers are referred to as metastatic cancers. For instance, metastatic colon cancer originates in the colon and then later invades the cells of the liver, too, but this will not be classified as liver cancer. Liver cancer is of different types with the most common ones being:* Hepatocellular carcinoma* Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma* Hepato-blastomaSymptomsMost people diagnosed with liver cancer start displaying certain signs and symptoms prior to the diagnosis. These indicators make the diagnosis easier, and an early diagnosis can save lives. Some of the symptoms are:* Unexplained, sudden weight loss* Reduced appetite* Pain in the upper abdominal region* Nausea and vomiting* General weakness, drowsiness, and fatigue* Jaundice* Abdominal swelling* White, chalky stoolsCausesThe exact cause of liver malignancy is the changes that develop in the liver cells; such changes, which are also known as mutations, take place in the DNA. These genetic mutations then lead to increased production of the malignant cells, causing the abnormal growth mass to increase in size and invade the healthy cells as well. Trigger factors that can bring about such changes in the DNA are often diseases like chronic hepatitis infections. However, at times, liver cancer can also develop with no pre-existing underlying diseases.Risk FactorsCertain risk factors increase the chances of some individuals of developing liver tumors. These factors include:* A chronic infection caused by Hepatitis B and C viruses is reported to increase the risk of developing liver cancer significantly.* Conditions such as Cirrhosis, which is essentially irreversible liver scarring, damage the tissues in the liver and increase the chances of liver tumors. This, in turn, increases your chances of developing liver cancer.* Certain inherited liver diseases.* Diabetes* Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.* Aflatoxin exposure* Excessive alcohol consumption and substance abusePreventionLiver malignancy can be prevented to a certain extent. Preventive measures include reducing the risk of cirrhosis by avoiding or minimizing alcohol and substance consumption. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is also very vital; this can be achieved by consuming a healthy and balanced diet, regularly exercising, being active, and avoiding alcohol consumption and smoking. Other measures include getting vaccinated against associated diseases such as hepatitis B. While for hepatitis C there is no vaccine, there are now antiviral treatments that have a very high success rate. Regular liver screenings and checkups allow doctors to assess the health of a patient’s liver and catch any early signs of liver cancer. As said earlier in this article, the earlier the diagnosis, the better the chances are for the patient to beat the cancer.However, if you are experiencing any of the above signs and symptoms or are suffering from either of the two hepatitis viruses, it is highly advised to seek immediate medical assistance and get yourself screened for liver scarring or cancer.NOTE: A prior published article on this subject contained inaccuracies inserted by the editor that have been corrected in this revised article. We apologize for any inconvenience.About Dr. Sohail AmanDr. Sohail Aman is a Consultant in Internal Medicine in Cambridge, Maryland and Mobile, Alabama. He graduated from Medical School with honors in 1992, and has completed several post-graduate training programs in internal medicine, emergency medicine, neurology, and infectious diseases.Website: https://SohailAman.com Blog: https://sohailamanmd.home.blog/ Professional Profile: https://medicogazette.com/sohail-aman%2C-md-alabama Professional Profile: https://hippocratesguild.com/sohail-aman%2C-md-alabama News: https://hype.news/dr-sohail-aman-us/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sohail-aman-39317b45

Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Treating Liver Cancer



