Healthcare Professionals Enjoy National Discounts and Savings Through PerksConnect by Perks Group

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, USA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Perks Group national discount program delivers daily savings on a range of items to employees, students, and other professionals. Partnering with organizations like Middlesex Health, SEIU Nevada, and Montefiore Medical, Perks is able to provide healthcare professionals with regularly-updated deals on a range of products and services.An industry leader in affinity programs, Perks Group offers millions of professionals across the country exclusive access to savings and deals through the PerksConnect program . Compiling updated lists of savings on everyday purchases and luxury items, PerksConnect rewards hard-working employees, dedicated students, leaders, alumni and more. The national network of savings delivers practical, useful discounts on brand name items in all fifty states.The discounts offered through PerksConnect can be accessed in a number of ways, letting members shop as they normally would without the hassle of tracking points or keeping up with cards. If shopping online, members can enter a provided discount code or else click on a provided link. At brick-and-mortar locations, members can access instant savings by presenting printed coupons or codes found in their PerksConnect app on their smartphone. Members can even dial an 800-number and follow guided instructions to present discounts.Through the program, members gain exclusive merchant deals on a range of products or services even as they travel. During their trip, members need only their smartphone app to search by zip code (or by city and state) for local discounts. In this way, Perks Group helps their members––who come from many professional walks of life––earn cash back in their pockets without a complicated point system or restrictions.Healthcare groups from coast-to-coast (like Middlesex Health, SEIU Nevada, and Montefiore Medical) offer their employees useful Perks Group savings and give them more incentive to continue delivering exceptional work in their field.Middlesex HealthEmployees of Middlesex Health can receive cafeteria discounts as well as savings on health club memberships at local centers. In addition to exclusive local deals, members of Middlesex Health enjoy all the local national deals available to other members in addition to savings on gift cards.SEIU NevadaSEIU Nevada healthcare and public service employees all over the state can receive offers on discounted gift cards to top brands and other frequent savings through PerksConnect. Qualifying members of SEIU can use their deals at major brick and mortar businesses like Chili’s, Lands’ End, Barnes & Noble, Cabela’s and JC Penney. In addition, they can use online discounts at hundreds of web-based brands such as Xfinity, PC Care Support, Disney Parks and From You Flowers.Montefiore MedicalBy participating in the Perks Group network of savings, Montefiore Medical employees––as well as their family members––can save money on a variety of products and services at thousands of retailers. Through PerksConnect, members can save at T-Mobile, Dell, ADT, Dish Network and others in addition to accessing discounts on luxury purchases and traveling or vacationing needs.



