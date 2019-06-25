Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date June 14, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of June 14, 2019, short interest in 2,373 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,008,076,464 shares compared with 7,955,089,392 shares in 2,363 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of May 31, 2019. The mid-June short interest represents 4.17 compared with 4.08 days for the prior reporting period.



Nasdaq Short Interest Days





Short interest in 970 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 906,829,791 shares at the end of the settlement date of June 14, 2019 compared with 908,552,762 shares in 966 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.62 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.66.

In summary, short interest in all 3,343 Nasdaq® securities totaled 8,914,906,255 shares at the June 14, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,329 issues and 8,863,642,154 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.10 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.03 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4554787e-da6b-4530-924b-7a3032290ef8







