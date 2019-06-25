SFLY, BID and AVP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SFLY ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Shutterfly’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC for $51.00 for each share of Shutterfly. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-shuttefly-inc .

Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sotheby’s agreement to be acquired by BidFair USA. Shareholders of Sotheby’s will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of Sotheby’s. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-sothebys .

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Avon’s agreement to be merge with Natura&Co. Upon completion of the merger, Avon shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-avon-prodcuts-inc .

