Zachys is the #1 Wine Auction House in the World

/EIN News/ -- White Plains, NY, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An astonishing SEVEN single-owner auctions so far this year, plus three multi-vendor auctions as well as monthly online auctions, have catapulted Zachys into the #1 spot in Wine Auctions internationally. Live auctions alone have accounted for $62.8m in sales year to date, a 106% increase on 2018’s H1 total, and only $9m shy of 2018’s TOTAL live auction sales—a number that will be quickly surpassed after the fall season! Including eAuction sales, Zachys price realized thus far in 2019 is $68,931,995 the highest half-year total ever.

Zachys has sustained a 96% sell-through rate, and has set 1211 WORLD RECORDS so far in 2019. 13% of the wines Zachys has sold this year have been world records. An amazing 1,474 lots have sold over $10,000 each, accounting for more than half of this year’s sold total. Zachys has sold over 8,000 lots under $5,000 in live auctions for over $20,000,000!

The top lot of 2019 so far is 6 magnums of 1990 La Tâche which realized the WORLD RECORD price of $191,226 in the Ruby Collection, held in Hong Kong in January. This single-owner auction realized over $10,000,000. The second highest lot thus far in 2019 was an imperial of 1959 Château Lafite-Rothschild, which realized the WORLD RECORD price of $160,550 in New York in March, and was part of a single-owner auction direct from the cellars of Château Lafite-Rothschild as part of a celebration of “150 Years of Rothschild Ownership.” This landmark sale included bottles back to 1868, the year the Rothschilds bought the estate.

With an expanded team of specialists in New York, California, Paris, Hong Kong, London, Sweden, Lyon, Tokyo and Beijing, the key to Zachys success is a boots-on-the-ground, global approach. Buyers in 2019 have been from all over Western Europe, many Asian countries including China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Thailand and the Philippines, as well as South America, and of course the United States.

Jeff Zacharia, President of Zachys, comments, “It has been the highlight of my decades-long career to see my team achieve the #1 spot in the world. The fact that six private individuals entrusted their ‘single owner’ sales to us is a point of great pride for me. And partnering with Château Lafite-Rothschild on a sale from their cellars was as thrilling an auctioneering experience as I’ll ever have. With two more single-owner auctions on the calendar for the fall—The Windy City Collection and The Collection of Ian Mill QC—as well as a few other things fermenting…I’m excited for what the rest of the year will bring!”

Founded 75 years ago, Zachys is a third generation fine wine business. It is one of the largest independent wine auction houses and retailers in America with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Hong Kong, and dedicated wine specialists in mainland China, Tokyo, London, Paris, California, Lyon, Sweden, New York and Hong Kong. CEO Don Zacharia played a major role in creating the fine wine auction marketplace in America. Today, Zachys has established itself as the nation's largest and most powerful retailer and auctioneer of fine Bordeaux, Burgundy and beyond. For more information visit Zachys Wine Auctions .

