LILA NIKOLE COLLECTION LAUNCHES FREE SPIRIT AT SWIMMIAMI

Celebrity designer releases boho-inspired 2016 swim collection

MIAMI BEACH, FL, USA, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lila Nikole Collection, recognized for trendsetting designs and creative prints, has announced the debut of its much-anticipated 2020 Free Spirit Collection during Miami Swim Week.The Lila Nikole Collection Free Spirit fashion show presented by Art Hearts Fashion is set to begin at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Faena Forum located at 3300 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. DJ Rob Dinero will compliment the perfectly curated show with live music as guests sip refreshing cocktails. The exclusive event is by invitation only and guest can register at www.lilanikole.splashthat.com Designer and founder, Lila Nikole Rivera, will unveil her newest collection at Miami Swim Week. The 24 new designs will highlight the design process that the brand has pioneered. Bohemian elements and Mediterranean influences are rendered into original prints, which are then emphasized by the pattern into uniquely hued prints and trendsetting silhouettes.The inspiration for Free Spirit’s color palette is derived from the world travels Lila Nikole has enjoyed and her wanderlust spirit. The color palette boast regal shades of bold blues, aquas, oranges, purples, reds and rich greens.All pieces from the Lila Nikole Collection are proudly made in the USA. Designs will include long sleeves, triangle tops, resort wear, tanga and Brazilian cuts, full cuts, one-pieces, and asymmetric silhouettes, with prices ranging from $75 to $200.Free Spirit will launch in January 2020, in anticipation of spring / summer fashions, and will be available for purchase at select boutiques nationwide and online at www.lilanikole.com About Lila Nikole Collection:The Lila Nikole Collection designed by Lila Nikole Rivera has quickly become one of the fastest rising brands in the swimwear industry. The collection has graced the pages of top-tier magazines including Vogue, Elle, Sports Illustrated, Shape, Cosmopolitan, and many more. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Padma Lakshi, and Jenny McCarthy are fans of the brand. For more information, visit www.lilanikole.com For more information, or to schedule an interview with Lila Nikole Rivera, please contact Kathia Ogando at press@lilanikole.com or 305-741-7200



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.