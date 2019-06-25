ArsenalFX Launches GOLD RUSH CANADA, a Nation-Wide Interactive Experience Combining Murder Mystery and Treasure Hunt

MONTREAL, Quebec, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the launch of the latest event produced by ArsenalFX, the treasure hunt adventure GOLD RUSH CANADA. $500,000 in cash treasure is waiting to be found spread between Ottawa, Edmonton, Montreal, Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver, with a minimum of $80,000 in each city.



Will you solve the 1/2 a million dollar mystery?



/EIN News/ -- Participants take on the role of detectives as they visit the crime scene by viewing the short film “WHO SHOT THE BOSS” at GoldRushCanada.com. The video serves as an introduction to their journey towards solving the half a million-dollar mystery.



GOLD RUSH CANADA will test participants’ speed and skill while adventuring through the city using their treasure hunt map to decode riddles, puzzles & clues leading to the location of the hidden cash treasure. Participating detectives are invited to form a team or solve the case on their own. A limited quantity of treasure hunt maps can be reserved at GoldRushCanada.com.



The hunt begins July 27th in Ottawa, August 10th in Edmonton, August 17th in Calgary/Montreal and August 24th in Vancouver/Toronto. Pre-purchased maps will be released on the day of the event at 9AM local time in each city. A surprise Canadian city will be added to the GOLD RUSH CANADA series of events, to be announced in the following weeks.



With the booming popularity of escape rooms and overnight Netflix movie sensation MURDER MYSTERY, the demand for this type of entertainment has never been greater. “GOLD RUSH CANADA is a fantastic opportunity to spend quality time outdoors with friends and family,” mentions Trevor Watson, Artistic Director of ArsenalFX.



GOLD RUSH CANADA was created by ArsenalFX an event production company founded in 2013 and based in Fort McMurray, Alberta. The company produces the annual sold-out events ‘Back to the 80’s-Battle of the Legends’ and ‘Halloween Thriller’ in Fort McMurray.

