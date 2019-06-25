Cannabis Suisse Corp., a Research & Development Company Licensed Under Swiss Cannabis, is Pleased to Announce the Installation of the Art Surveillance Equipment to Enable an Around the Clock Webcast of Our Facilities in Switzerland

Dietikon, Switzerland, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE-- Cannabis Suisse Corp. is pleased to announce we have installed state of the art surveillance equipment to enable an around the clock webcast of our facilities in Switzerland. To follow our growers water, groom and care for our crops in real time go to www.cannabissuisse.com/login to register.



Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a research & development company licensed under Swiss Cannabis and tobacco regulations to cultivate and sell cannabis. The Company’s facilities for producing cannabis are based in Zurich.

The Company grows high quality, organic cannabis with sustainable, all-natural principles. Cannabis Suisse products are laboratory tested to ensure the end users have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cannabis Suisse Corp. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Cannabis Suisse Corp.

Alain Parrik

alain@cannabissuisse.com

