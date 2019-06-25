Head of State unveils Quilemba satellite city

Lubango, ANGOLA, June 25 - The Satelite city of Quilemba, in Lubango, Huíla provionce, was inaugurated Tuesday by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, with the symbolic delivery of keys to two of the first 854 residents.,

The housing project, begun in 2012, was completed in 2 years in an execution guaranteed by 12.000 workers, being 6000 Angolans and an equal number of Chinese, without having been inhabited due to the lack of the main basic services.

The housing projects is comprised by 8000 homes and built in five years, the project involves block No. 1 and includes a health center, a kindergarten and a primary school of 25 rooms for 1,700 students, also delivered today.

On that occasion, President João Lourenço also delivered the school nº 1833 to a group of children who studied in rudimentary facilities (made of zinc sheets), with whom he sang the National Anthem.

The Minister of Territory Planning and Housing, Ana Paula de Carvalho, said that in the first phase 854 residents will be benefited, but the housing delivery process continues as basic services become available.

Due to the fact that the revaluation of the prices of resolvable rent in the various centralities is going on throughout the country, the modality to be applied at this stage will be the lease.

