Study Finds Three-Quarters of Central Texas Residents Believe Older Adults Will Be Forced Out of Areas in Central Texas Due to a Shortage of Affordable Housing

Almost half of respondents reported their biggest concern about aging if they were to stay where they live now is running out of money

Uncertainty about affordable housing and personal finances were among the key concerns of Austin-Round Rock metro residents according to a study released today by AGE of Central Texas, a regional nonprofit organization delivering services, education, and assistance supporting the area’s older adults and their caregivers. The regional poll was commissioned by AGE of Central Texas and conducted by Bloom Communications in collaboration with Regina Corso Consulting with the aim of understanding perceptions about aging, preparations people have place, and the experiences of caregivers.

Further delving into regional concerns, the study found that seven in 10 residents are not aware that the Austin-Round Rock metro area is the second fastest growing population of older adults (65+) and fastest growing population of adults aged 55-64 (U.S. Census Bureau). People were also unaware of the costs involved in caring for older adults such as enlisting the assistance of a professional caregiver, in-home medical equipment, adult day care services and assisted living accommodations. In addition, nine in 10 respondents said ageism exists because older adults’ experiences and wisdom is undervalued or under-celebrated in the U.S.

“Older adults are a vital part of our social ecosystem. Excluding them means missing out on their wisdom and invaluable life experience,“ said Suzanne Anderson, executive director for AGE of Central Texas. “As a region whose population of older adults will only continue to grow, it is imperative we work together to create inclusive programming and support systems, and reframe and champion the contributions of older people as assets in the community.”

In addition, over two in five (41%) Central Texas residents reported that they are now or will be a caregiver in their lifetimes. Findings also indicated a lack of awareness about where caregivers can turn for resources and support, with over half of respondents reporting they do not know a single organization that addresses the concerns of the aging community.

“Caregiving is a unique experience for every individual and will be a season of life for a large number of us. Unfortunately, many will be blindsided by the complexity, daily demands and feelings of isolation so pervasive among caregivers,” said Anderson. “At AGE, our team works diligently to serve as a lifeline to services and resources for those navigating the realities and opportunities of aging and caregiving.”

Additional Key Findings from the Survey:

Top healthy habits to preserve physical health : The top five healthy habits residents cited were eating a healthy diet (70%), regular doctor visits (40%) followed by cardiovascular exercise (39%), exercise to stretch and maintain flexibility (39%) and strength building exercises (33%).

: The top five healthy habits residents cited were eating a healthy diet (70%), regular doctor visits (40%) followed by cardiovascular exercise (39%), exercise to stretch and maintain flexibility (39%) and strength building exercises (33%). Top healthy habits to preserve mental health : Maintaining close relationships with family and friends (57%) and pursuing an intellectually stimulating hobby (52%) ranked highest in terms of habits respondents believe will preserve mental health, followed by proactively reducing stress stimulators (25%) and maintaining a regular social schedule (24%).

: Maintaining close relationships with family and friends (57%) and pursuing an intellectually stimulating hobby (52%) ranked highest in terms of habits respondents believe will preserve mental health, followed by proactively reducing stress stimulators (25%) and maintaining a regular social schedule (24%). Key concerns for caregivers: Among those who are or will be a caregiver, almost half say the responsibilities of being a caregiver that worry them the most are their personal levels of stress and/or depression (47%) and concerns about whether they are making the right choices with regard to caring for the older adult (45%) while one-third (34%) say they are most worried about their personal health and three in ten (30%) about the uncertainty of personal finances in caring for the older adult.

Survey Methodology

This online survey was conducted by Bloom Communications in collaboration with Regina Corso Consulting on behalf of AGE of Central Texas between September 7-12, 2018 among 400 Central Texas residents, aged 18 and older. Figures for age, gender, education, and income were weighted to bring them into line with their actual proportions in the region’s population. For more information on the survey methodology, please contact brianna@bloomcommunications.com.

About AGE of Central Texas

AGE of Central Texas is a leading regional nonprofit organization delivering services, education, and assistance supporting the area’s rapidly growing population of older adults and their caregivers. The organization's six core services include adult day health centers, caregiver education, early memory loss support, health equipment lending, a resource information center, and peer-based computer classes for older adults. Founded in 1986, AGE’s services are designed to cultivate strength, compassion, and community. For more information, visit www.AGEofCentralTX.org or call (512) 451-4611.

Valerie Beesley Bloom Communications 512-535-5066 X7 valerie@bloomcommunications.com



