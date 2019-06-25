CaseStack, a Hub Group Company, Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine has selected CaseStack, a Hub Group company (NASDAQ: HUBG), as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2019.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects, which supply chain executives use to drive improvement in their own operations and help their customers achieve supply chain excellence.



“CaseStack received this recognition because a valued customer reported that we helped achieve significant savings and reduce its exposure to performance penalties,” said CaseStack CEO Dan Sanker. “CaseStack also assisted the company in meeting consumer expectations by reducing out-of-stocks. We are honored to be recognized by a customer in this way.”



“Every year our list of submissions for the SDCE 100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain,” said John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

/EIN News/ -- About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

About CaseStack

CaseStack, a Hub Group company, is a leading provider of collaborative supply chain management services for consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs), efficiently taking products from manufacturing plant through to all retail channels. With more than 21 offices, its dedicated team ensures that your shipments receive the care they deserve and that your freight arrives at its destination safely and on time. CaseStack is best known for its collaborative retailer logistics programs and supply chain management cloud-based technology products. For more information on what CaseStack can do for you, visit www.casestack.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Telek of Hub Group, Inc., +1-630-795-3731



