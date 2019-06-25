edjuster Launches Structural Scoping and Estimating Division for Residential and Commercial Claims

Leading contents provider to offer full service structural scoping and estimating services for property insurance providers

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- edjuster​, North America’s leading provider of technology enabled end-to-end services for the property contents insurance marketplace, today announced the launch of its new structural scoping and estimating division for property claims, including residential and commercial structures.



Expertise in structural scoping is necessary, in order to properly assess damage and provide full reports. Due to the complex nature of structural damage, edjuster’s expertise with structural scoping drives better accuracy on the overall claim. By offloading the structural scoping work to edjuster, clients benefit from overall 28% cycle time improvement. With edjuster’s specialty scoping team, clients are in control of the claims process and experience a reduction in indemnity payouts and a reduction in Labour and Expenses (LAE). Our professional, experienced field representatives are extensively trained in structural scoping, and committed to delivering exceptional customer service. edjuster’s new program is currently being piloted in the states of Florida and Texas with four insurance partners. Once the pilots are complete, the program will be available nationwide.

“We are excited to offer this new structural scoping and estimating service to our insurance clients, which has been long in development,” said Dennis Squibb, Sr. Director of Strategy and Business Development. “This division is powered by a combination of people and technology, who are experts in structural damage. As North America’s leading contents provider, this additional service program provides an enhanced claims experience for our North American insurers and their clients.”

Learn More about edjuster’s Structural Scoping & Estimating Program

ABOUT EDJUSTER

edjuster is North America’s leading provider of technology-enabled end to end services to the property contents insurance marketplace. edjuster offers insurers and their policyholders the assurance of performance excellence guaranteed on claims services—leveraging a combination of people and technology. edjuster offers a suite of customizable services, providing end-to-end solutions for all types and sizes of contents claims, from outsourcing support services to software as a service (SaaS) of its exclaim contents valuation platform. Our non-partisan, performance excellence guaranteed approach consistently contributes to enhancing the image and reputation of our insurer clients and ensures that policyholders remain satisfied and loyal.

edjuster Inc.

Karen McNaughton

PR & Media Consultant

Mobile: 613-266-4597

kmcnaughton@e-djuster.ca



