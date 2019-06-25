BERNINA OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES ANNIVERSARY QUILT-ALONG WINNER

Winner presented with a BERNINA 7 Series Anniversary Edition Machine; A $6,499 MSRP value

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Ill., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, recognized Adelin Mae Lloyd Bates as the BERNINA 125th Anniversary Quilt-Along winner. As the winner, Adelin will receive a BERNINA 770 QE Anniversary Edition, a value of $6,499 MSRP. Additionally, Jill Watson was voted runner up and received a BERNINA L 460, a value of $1,699 MSRP.

Hosted by BERNINA Ambassador Amanda Murphy on BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog, the 125th Anniversary Quilt-Along was a six-month quilting challenge that had people sharing their designs from around the country. The quilt-along required designers to put their own spin on BERNINA’s 125th Anniversary Quilt, which was designed by Murphy. The quilt features a paisley motif with a gold and cream color story. Murphy was inspired by the history, elegance and sophistication of the BERNINA Machines.

“I was honored to have the opportunity to create BERNINA’s 125th Anniversary Quilt and to help BERNINA’s sewing community put their own spin on it,” says Amanda Murphy. “The love and passion this community has for quilting is evident in each of these final quilts. I was impressed with each and every design.”

The B 770 QE AE is equipped with numerous innovative functions and programs, including BERNINA Dual Feed that is easily engaged when needed and tucks completely out of the way when it’s not. It also comes with the BERNINA Hook which sews high-precision stitches up to 9 mm in width and speeds up to 1,000 stitches per minutes. The machine also offers a full 10-inch extended freearm and adaptive thread tension that adjusts the tension automatically to the selected stitch width, length, speed and needle position.

“We are thrilled to award Adelin with a brand-new BERNINA 7 Series Anniversary Machine,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “As a company that has always been focused on the customer and user experience, our 125th Anniversary Quilt was our way of celebrating our customers and their creativity with BERNINA machines. The Anniversary Quilt-Along contest was the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how talented and creative our customers are. We are extremely proud of everyone who submitted their designs.



To view all of the Anniversary Quilt-Along entries, including the winning design, please visit www.weallsew.com.

About BERNINA



Founded in Switzerland more than 125 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety

of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.

Tyler Rabel Two by Four 312-445-4728 trabel@twoxfour.com Karina Rosado Two by Four 312-445-4736 krosado@twoxfour.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.