DATING APP LAUNCHES THE “TRIP ADVISOR FOR DATING” BECAUSE EVERY STORY STARTS SOMEWHERE

The slow dating app Once launched “Once Places”, a selection of venues especially curated for dates, from your first meet-up to your tenth anniversary.

Once Places intends to assert itself as an exclusive label that meets the expectations and desires of all couples.” — Jean Meyer, founder of Once App

LONDON, UK, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ever wondered where to take your hot date on your first night out? You certainly don’t want to look like a square and spend the evening in a nondescript chain like All Bar One or in that squalid place your hipster mate recommended you.Thankfully, the quality dating application Once launched “ Once Places ”, a selection of venues especially curated for dates, from your first meet-up to your tenth anniversary.Upgrade your dating game.When conducting a study amongst its users, Once discovered that 69% admit struggling to find the right spot for a rendezvous. In 42% of cases, the place picked just ends up being too noisy or too crowded: just a nightmare if you want to get to know someone. And obviously, for 83% the choice of the place says a lot about who you are and your personality.That’s where Once Places steps in: to allow everyone to create the perfect conditions for that special spark that’ll make your date unforgettable. You now got 99 problems but finding a place ain’t one."As Once, our goal is to support our users beyond digital, from the crucial first date to the first anniversary. Once Places intends to assert itself as an exclusive label that meets the expectations and desires of all couples.” Jean Meyer, founder of Once.How does it work?Go visit Once Places, pick a city, time and date, and a couple of hashtags depending on what you want. Do you feel more like cocktails or Asian food tonight? Once got your back. All of the spots on Once Places are easy to spot IRL. You can find the perfect location to make your fairytale happen thanks to the cute frog stickers on the venue doors or windows.Here are some exclusive recommendations:LONDONHumble GrapeLaki Kane Cocktail BarKatsute 100NEWCASTLEThe Vintage Powder RoomPortofino RestaurantTea Sutra TeahouseGLASGOWThe Coffee GardenRiverhill Coffee BarR-CADEFor further information please contact press@getonce.comIf you’d like to share your favorite spots with us, please contact once-places@getonce.com



