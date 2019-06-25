New Brochure Released for the Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology Europe Conference 2019

Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology Europe 2019

SMi Reports: New brochure released for the 2019 Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology Europe conference taking place in London on 9th and 10th October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since the release of the agenda for the Inaugural Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology Europe conference, SMi are delighted to share the updated brochure with more speakers and a packed agenda for the two-day conference taking place on 9th and 10th October at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London.Through a series of presentations, attendees will gain insight into current industry trends in addressing the microbiological aspects in cleanroom design and engineering.Hear expert industry leaders presenting at the 2019 conference, including the VCCN Spotlight Session Effective Cleanroom HVAC Systems presented by Koos Agricola, Contamination Control Expert, VCCN• Evaluating the contamination removal efficiency by mechanical ventilation• Improving energy efficiency of HVAC systems• Developing technologies in HVAC controlTowards Future Proof High-Tech Facilities presented by Eric Stuiver, Chairman, VCCN• What keeps pushing contamination control?• Distinctive trends in science, technologies and markets• New challenges and solutions (case studies) for cleanroom facility design• How contamination control could look in 2050The new brochure with full agenda and speaker line-up is now available to download online at http://www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/einpr4 Plus, two interactive half day Pre-Conference Workshops will take place on Tuesday 8th October:Workshop A: Environmental Classification, Qualification and Monitoring of GMP Controlled areas referencing ISO 14644-1 and risk based GMP led by James Dinkwater, Chairman, Pharmaceutical Healthcare Science Society (PHSS)Workshop B: Gowning Theory and Best Practice Implementation led by Conor Murray, Chairman, Irish Cleanroom Society and Matts Ramstorp, Professor in Cleanroom Technology, BioTekPro ABAn early bird saving of £300 is available for conference bookings made before 28th June. Registrations can be made online at http://www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/einpr4 For delegate enquiries, please contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 207 827 6744 or fbegum@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship enquiries, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukProudly Sponsored By: CONTEC & DUPONTPharmaceutical Cleanroom Technology ConferenceConference: 9th & 10th October 2019Workshops: 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK#SMiCleanroom---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



