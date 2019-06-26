TEALEAVES and UBC Botanical Garden Reveal The Secrets to Finding Your Next Big Idea in The Garden of Secrets

Discover the Garden of Secrets Documentary, Launching worldwide June 27. The Garden of Secrets documentary is a philanthropic project in support of botanical gardens. The Garden of Secrets encourages viewers to look at nature from a radically different perspective.

TEALEAVES, luxury tea blender, and UBC Botanical Garden bring together leading experts worldwide in a philanthropic documentary in support of botanical gardens.

We believe that this partnership will raise the profile of botanical gardens and the importance of this critical work, helping us highlight the role plants play service of humanity and the Earth.” — Patrick Lewis, Director of UBC Botanical Garden

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , June 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, luxury tea brand, TEALEAVES, and UBC Botanical Garden announce the official release of a documentary from their five-year partnership entitled, The Garden of Secrets, launching today at the Conservatory of Flowers, for San Francisco Design Week. The documentary celebrates plants beyond their edible, aromatic, and medicinal properties, and explores botanical gardens as the keeper of ‘secrets’ that inspire plant-based biomimicry and biophilic solutions to the issues faced by humanity today. University of British Columbia Botanical Garden, the oldest university botanical garden in Canada, is home to a collection of 50,000 living accessions representing 7,000 different plants that provide ongoing direction and purpose for the Garden.

Through The Garden of Secrets, TEALEAVES brings together a score of innovators and activists to demonstrate how the wonders of nature - tested and perfected through millions of years of evolutionary trial and error - lend themselves to inspire brilliant solutions. Viewers are exposed to the unique approaches of designers, engineers, scientists and botanists at the forefront of plant-based biomimicry who are making a lasting impact on people, society and the environment.

“Botanical gardens like UBC Botanical Garden are ‘idea libraries,’ places where a wealth of solutions have been assembled near the doorsteps of the scientists, engineers, and designers tackling these issues,” said Patrick Lewis, Director of UBC Botanical Garden. “We are proud to be working with a loved global brand like TEALEAVES, a company committed to biodiversity and love for nature, whose inspiration aligns with our core values. We believe that this partnership will raise the profile of botanical gardens and the importance of this critical work, helping us highlight the role plants play in the service of humanity and the Earth.”

This partnership is an important step in showing the ability and responsibility of global brands to raise awareness for issues of importance while supporting brand communication and positioning goals.

“We want to help create a movement and demonstrate that any organization—whether it be from tea to technology—can adopt biomimetic methods to play their part to make the world more sustainable. Biomimicry offers a means to solve problems baked into the solution, instead of serving as a band-aid. Our unified goal is to blend our mutual love for plants and botanicals with biomimetic design to attract newfound interest in the plants that we take for granted,” says TEALEAVES CEO, Lana Sutherland.

In addition to the short 25-minute documentary, TEALEAVES will produce a series of short videos from the world of experts, which include Dr. Robert Lang, renowned origami artist and NASA physicist, Michael Pawlyn, Director of Exploration Architecture and Architect on The Eden Project, and Denis Hayes, Founder of Earth Day and President of the Bullitt Foundation. The content will serve as an inspiration bank, allowing visitors to take a deeper dive into the world of plant-inspired biomimicry and botany. The short documentary and series will be available online beginning tomorrow, June 27 at thegardenofsecrets.com/documentary. Please visit the link to learn more about the remarkable collaboration between TEALEAVES and UBC Botanical Garden.

----------

For more information on screening locations, please visit thegardenofsecrets.com/the-events.

For inquiries about organizing your own screening for a class, community or otherwise, please contact media@tealeaves.com.

Garden of Secrets Screenings & Events:

Worldwide Premiere at Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2019

Time: 5:00 pm - 7:00 PM local time

Location: Cooper Hewitt, New York City

Official Documentary Launch at San Francisco Design Week

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2019

Time: 7:00 pm - 9:00 PM local time

Location: Conservatory of Flowers, San Francisco

Official Launch Weekend Screening and Tour at Beaty Biodiversity Museum

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2019

Time: 6:30 pm - 8:30 PM local time

Location: Conservatory of Flowers, San Francisco

The Garden of Secrets: Launch Weekend Screening & Biomimicry Conversation

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2019

Location: Rose Innovation Hub, Queen’s University

The Garden of Secrets: Summer Screenings at Science World

Date: Saturday, June 29 - throughout the summer

Time: Screened daily

Location: Science World at Telus World of Science, Vancouver

More screening event information at thegardenofsecrets.com/the-events.

The Garden of Secrets features the following experts of industry and academia:

--Denis Hayes, Founder of Earth Day, The Bullitt Foundation

--Andy Hill, UBC Botanical Garden

--Dan Hinkley, Plantsman, Horticulturist and Nurseryman

--Douglas Justice, UBC Botanical Garden

--Robert Lang, NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, and Robert J. Lang Origami

--Wanda Lewis, Warwick University

--Christine Lintott, Christine Lintott Architects

--Kelty McKinnon, PFS Studios

--Jas Pal Badyal, Durham University

--Michael Pawlyn, Exploration Architecture

--Dimitri Smirnoff, California Academy of Sciences

Brand partners include:

--Argus Controls

--Bullitt Foundation

--California Academy of Sciences

--Christine Lintott Architects

--Durham University

--PFS Studio

--Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

--UBC Faculty of Science

--Warwick University

About TEALEAVES

Established in 1994, TEALEAVES is one of the very few tea blenders in the world, known for crafting the highest quality teas in small batches by hand. TEALEAVES strives for perfection, driven by the never-ending quest to make the perfect cup of tea. With the philosophy of inspiring creativity and connections through the art of blending, TEALEAVES has gripped the hearts and minds five-star hotels and Michelin Star chefs, worldwide, as their tea brand of choice for over two decades. Sourcing ingredients from over 90 countries and keeping only 1% of the tea leaves presented to them from the world's highest grade gardens, TEALEAVES hopes to stay people’s “cup of tea” for generations to come, whether in a five-star environment or in the luxury of one’s home. More information is available at TEALEAVES.com.

About UBC Botanical Garden

UBC Botanical Garden is Canada’s oldest university botanic garden, established in 1916 under the directorship of John Davidson, British Columbia’s first provincial botanist.

The original mission of the garden was research into the native flora of British Columbia. Over the past 100 years, the mission of UBC Botanical Garden has broadened to include education, research, conservation, community outreach, and public display of temperate plants from around the world.

