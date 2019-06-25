BIION FOOTWEAR ANNOUNCED AS THE OFFICIAL SHOE OF THE MAJOR SERIES OF PUTTING

The world’s largest putting tournament designates global footwear provider, Biion Footwear as the Official Shoe of the 2019 Tour and Championships

Major Series of Putting (MSOP) - the ultimate Vegas golf experience, where anyone can compete and get paid like a pro is excited to announce Biion Footwear as the Official Shoe of the Tour and Championships for the 2019 season. The partnership will feature a multi-platform integration that further establishes Biion as a key player within the golf industry.

As part of the partnership, MSOP will collaboratively work with Biion to integrate its brand throughout the MSOP Tour that cumulatively reaches over 15,000 golfers across North America. This will be achieved via numerous activations including contesting, giveaways, exclusive discounts and product sampling at all Local and Regional Qualifiers.

“We are very excited to partner with MSOP - Biion Footwear, like the Major Series of Putting, is both unique and innovative in our respective fields, and that’s why it's a natural fit for us,” said Biion President and CEO Rick Buchanan. “We love the platform that MSOP has created across North America through the Tour and Championships, giving any golf enthusiast the opportunity to compete and feel like a true professional.''

In addition to the Tour, the partnership will include integration into the 2019 MSOP Championships taking place in Las Vegas where up to 650 golfers will have the chance to win pro-style cash purses totaling over $250,000. Biion will have the ability to erect a pop-up shop on-site to promote and sell their golf and lifestyle pieces. Biion’s presence at the Championships will be amplified as all staff will be wearing Biion footwear throughout the week.

“We are thrilled to bring on Biion Footwear as the official shoe of MSOP. Since launching in 2016, MSOP has grown significantly and this partnership highlights the continued expansion and success of the Tour and Championships,” said the President of MSOP, Guillaume Béland. “This is a partnership of two great companies with a deep appreciation and love for the game of golf - in particular, putting and we look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

To date, MSOP has run over 500 events and offered $1.2 million in cash and continues to push boundaries for the 2019 season. MSOP is bringing the Tour to new markets across North America, introducing a season-long ranking Race To Vegas and adding additional events to the Las Vegas Championships.

At the MSOP Championships, players are treated to an unforgettable professional experience, competing under the spotlight of the media with national television coverage. The prestigious Legacy Golf Club with two 10,000-square-feet natural grass putting greens will once again set the stage for the Championships taking place October 14-20, 2019 in Las Vegas.

Biion Footwear was born out of a vision to create a lightweight, comfortable, multi-functional, performance shoe. Since launching in 2014 the company has expanded into 30 countries around the world and offers over 50 varieties of shoes in 5 eclectic collections that are all designed for those who love to step outside the norm.

The Biion Golf Shoe possesses performance factors that separate their footwear from all of its competitors. Biion shoes are manufactured from an ultra-light, ultra-flexible Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) material. The form-fitting and flexible EVA moves with the body with every step to provide a connection to the ground like no other golf shoe. It keeps any golfer light on their feet throughout an entire round.

ABOUT MSOP

Major Series of Putting (MSOP) intends to entertain, challenge and thrill people with the simplest and most important golf element — putting. To achieve such, MSOP sanctions the ultimate Vegas golf experience with hundreds of thousands of dollars in total prize money. Participants from around the world will have the opportunity to test their skills first at the local and regional levels, before competing in the MSOP Championships near the Strip in Las Vegas. Participants’ skill and composure will be tested as they compete over several days in a high-stakes environment. This stimulating competition is open to all as qualifying events will be held around North America in collaboration with local golf courses.

MSOP, a subsidiary of Lune Rouge Innovation, is venture-backed and funded by Lune Rouge — the private equity company of Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil, — which focuses on high potential companies, mainly in the entertainment and technology industries. For more information, visit MSOP.com.

ABOUT BIION FOOTWEAR

Biion Footwear was developed to inspire and empower people to make the most of all they do in life. Their customers are tastemakers, trailblazers, trendsetters and influencers. The company was born out of a vision to create a versatile, comfortable, slip-on shoe that not only stands out from the crowd but attracts a crowd and fits a vast array of consumers. Footwear designed for those bold enough to embrace their own rules.

