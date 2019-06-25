SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Allergan plc to AbbVie Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



/EIN News/ -- To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Allergan plc (“Allergan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGN) stock prior to June 25, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Allergan to AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”) (NYSE: ABBV). Under the terms of the deal, Allergan Shareholders will receive 0.8660 AbbVie Shares and $120.30 in cash for each Allergan Share that they hold. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/allergan-plc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Allergan merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Allergan breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether AbbVie is underpaying for Allergan shares, thus unlawfully harming Allergan shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



