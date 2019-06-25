General Cannabis Announces Richard Cardinal Promoted to Vice President

Cardinal will lead expanded Operations Division – Overseeing Consulting and Owned and Operated Licensed Assets

DENVER, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Cannabis Corp (OTCQX:CANN), the comprehensive resource for the highest quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry, announced the promotion of Richard Cardinal to Vice President. In support of a growth plan to acquire licensed marijuana cultivators and retailers across the country, Cardinal will have expanded responsibilities going forward.



/EIN News/ -- "After four years of successfully growing our Next Big Crop division, promoting Rich to this new position is a natural. Rich and his team have successfully helped cultivate thousands of pounds of cannabis over the past few years," said General Cannabis' Chairman and CEO Michael Feinsod. "Rich has built Next Big Crop into a leader in the industry, helping clients in multiple states execute on licensed marijuana strategies. With General Cannabis’ emphasis on acquiring licensed market participants across the country, Rich’s experience and skills can now be leveraged for the company as an Owner Operator.”

“I’m very excited to continue working with and leading the best cannabis operations team in the industry. As General Cannabis continues to execute on our plan to own and operate leading cannabis cultivation, infused-products manufacturing and dispensing businesses across the country, I look forward to overseeing these future operations, and to leveraging the economies of scale and operational data that will be realized through our model,” noted Richard Cardinal.

About General Cannabis Corp.

General Cannabis Corp. is the comprehensive national resource for the highest-quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry. We are a trusted partner to the cultivation, production and retail sides of the cannabis business. We do this through a combination of strong operating divisions such as security, marketing, operational consulting and products, real estate and financing. As a synergistic holding company, our divisions are able to leverage the strengths of each other, as well as a larger balance sheet, to succeed. Our website address is www.generalcann.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or General Cannabis’ future performance or financial condition. Such statements include statements regarding our anticipated growth in 2019; statements regarding possible future acquisitions; statements regarding future sales and marketing initiatives; statements regarding our positioning as leaders in the industry as we look to expand both organically and through acquisition; and statements regarding continued expansion of the executive team. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, such as the statements above and including statements containing the words “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in General Cannabis’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. General Cannabis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Michael Feinsod

Chief Executive Officer

General Cannabis

303-759-1300

michael@generalcann.com



