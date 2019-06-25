A. Duie Pyle Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

Premier transportation and logistics provider named among the top 100 supply chain projects for the third consecutive year, transforming supply and demand chain services

WESTCHESTER, Pa., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) as a recipient of the SDCE 100 Award for 2019 for its Grocery Dedicated Fleet Supplementation. The award highlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions.



/EIN News/ -- SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. These projects serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their operations. They show how supply chain solutions and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“We believe an organization’s supply chain can derive the greatest value by forming a long-term partnership with an asset-based solutions provider. This is true whether you are working with a startup or one of the largest privately-held companies in North America,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “For each customer, we are dedicated to implementing a unique design to stabilize cost and ensure service consistency. We are honored to have won this award for the third consecutive year and look forward to continuing to provide clients with unique solutions.”

SDCE 100 recipients were evaluated based on the scope of a client’s project, creative application of technologies, solutions and services used, and extent of the business results and impact. Working with one of the largest privately held American supermarket chains in the Northeast region, this project resulted in improved customer service, reduced costs and streamlined operations.

“Every year our list of submissions for the SDCE 100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain,” said John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “With a variety of company sizes and industry sectors represented, our Top 100 are leading examples for how to approach and solve supply chain challenges. Congratulations to our 2019 winners and the projects that delivered greater operational efficiencies and bottom-line results across the supply chain.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

For more information on SDCE, visit www.SDCExec.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 10 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Hannah Young

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

Hyoung@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.