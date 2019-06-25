Clubhouse Introduces Iterations, a Powerful Way for Software Teams to Manage Their Sprints and Priorities

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clubhouse, the project management platform company loved by software teams around the world, today released the top feature request from customers - Iterations, a powerful way to support sprint planning for product and engineering teams. Clubhouse is used today by tens of thousands of users at fast growing technology companies such as Nubank, FullStory, Dataiku and LaunchDarkly.



Clubhouse Iterations makes it easy to communicate exactly what teams need to focus on and enables them to move quickly if priorities change. What sets Clubhouse Iterations apart from other tools such as Atlassian’s Jira is offering sprints auto-start and auto-complete. This is triggered by the start and end dates the user sets and is designed to gently remind users to be mindful about planning at the predetermined start of each iteration.

Alan Norton, CTO of MealPal, said: “Clubhouse Iterations allow my teams to set internal delivery estimates — centered around demos — that show progress toward larger company goals. Along the way, Iterations provide much-needed visibility into how we're working and whether we're improving over time. The auto-start and completion dates are convenient and encourage us to be rigorous about planning at the predetermined start of each Iteration.”

Using Iterations, software teams can easily:

Plan and manage work in timeboxed periods so they stay focused on the task at hand

Zoom into prioritized work or the tasks you’re most interested in with a few clicks

Visualize and share progress with stakeholders via reporting and dashboards

Optimize team performance over time with actionable data

“We’re excited to release Iterations to support sprint planning for our customers. Clubhouse now not only lets you plan at a high-level with Epics and Milestones, but also to zoom in and focus your teams on what needs to get done in the next few weeks,” said Clubhouse co-founder and CEO Kurt Schrader.

Clubhouse Iterations is free to enable for all organizations.

Additional Resources:

Iterations blog post: https://clubhouse.io/blog/iterations

Iterations help center article: https://help.clubhouse.io/hc/en-us/sections/360004690231-Iterations

About Clubhouse

Clubhouse the first project management platform for software development that brings everyone in the organization together to build better products. Clubhouse is the only software project management platform that is simple enough to use with small teams while still having the power to scale with large organizations. High-growth companies from all over the world use Clubhouse to plan, collaborate and build better software together. The company is headquartered in New York City and backed by Battery Ventures, Resolute Ventures, Lerer Hippeau Ventures and a number of other top-tier investors. For more information, visit https://www.clubhouse.io or follow Clubhouse on Twitter @Clubhouse.

