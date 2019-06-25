Veritas Farms to Meet with Top-Tier Retailers at Consumer Discovery Show in New York on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM), a vertically-integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company will be taking part in one-on-one discussions with many of the nation’s top retailers and distributors at the 2019 Consumer Discovery Show East held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Spring Studio in New York.



Mr. Derek Thomas, V.P. of Business Development at Veritas Farms, commented, “Our involvement in last year’s Consumer Discovery Show West in California, where we had a booth in the exhibition area, was a resounding success that led to several new industry contacts and customers. For this year’s East Coast event in New York, as a returning participant, Veritas Farms was one of the few companies asked to take part in prearranged direct one-on-one meetings with numerous top-tier retailers and distributors attending the show from across the country. We expect that many of these one-on-one meetings will lead to new business opportunities for the Company.

“In addition, I am also personally excited to have been asked to speak at this event during the Founder Stories - Forging A New Frontier panel where I will discuss Veritas Farms and the Company’s continuing growth story. I look forward to representing the Company at this important networking and brand building event.”

The Consumer Discovery Show connects consumer brands in beauty, wellness, and food with active retailers, distributors, investors, media, and influencers. At the Consumer Discovery Show, brands can build distribution, sales, financing, and strategic partnerships to scale their businesses, making truly powerful connections to close deals & drive exposure and growth. For additional information regarding the Consumer Discovery Show, visit www.consumerdiscoveryshow.com/east-2019.

Veritas Farms™ brand full-spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States.

For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

