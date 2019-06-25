Global Operating Tables Market Forecasts to 2022: Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operating Tables: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



General Operating Tables

Specialty Operating Tables

The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH (Germany)

ALVO Medical sp. z o.o. (Poland)

Denyers International Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Eschmann Equipment (UK)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

MAQUET (Germany)

medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Merivaara Oy (Finland)

Mizuho Corporation (Japan)

Schaerer Medical AG (Switzerland)

Skytron, LLC (US)

Steris Corp. (US)

Stille AB (Sweden)

Stryker Corporation (US)

TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG (Germany)

Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Operating Tables - A Preview

Market Outlook

Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects

Major Market Drivers in a Gist

Select Key Market Restraints

Snapshot of Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape

Competition in Mobile Operating Tables Market

2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector

Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient Tables

Focus on High-Tech Operating Rooms

Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market

Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand

Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth

Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand

Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities

Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Geriatric Population Propels Growth

Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

General Operating Tables

Specialty Operating Tables

Based on Drive Type

Features of Operating Tables

Operating Tables Streamline Today's Operating Room

Orthopedic Tables

Specialized Form of Operating Tables Orthopedic Tables

Significant Features of Orthopedic Tables

Positioning of Orthopedic Tables

Ophthalmic Operating Tables

Urology/Cysto Tables

Neurology Tables

Imaging Tables

4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Schaerer Medical to Unveil Schaerer Axis 350 in Latin America

Schaerer Medical to Launch Schaerer Axis 350 in Switzerland

Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions Introduces New Specialty Operating Tables for Spinal Procedures

Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions Unveils Allen Advance Table Lateral System

Hill-Rom Designs & Develops TruSystem 3000 Mobile Operating Table

Getinge Group Adds Total Lift Bed from VitalGo Systems to Patient Mobility Products Portfolio

Getinge Group and GE Healthcare Jointly Develop Angiography Integrated Solution for Hybrid OR Procedures

Denyers Introduces Q4 Day Surgery Trolley; Inks Partnership with Anetic Aid

AGA Sanittsartikel Introduces New Operating Tables

Torontech Launches ToronSurge Operating Tables

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Hohnhaus & Jansenberger Group Acquires medifa-hesse

Stille Purchases the Medstone Table Series

Stille Surgical Agrees to Acquire Arcoma North America

Merivaara Inks Hospital Equipment Distribution Agreement with Clinitech

Merivaara Inks Distribution Deal with Network Medical for Brazil

Hill-Rom Acquires Trumpf Medical

Addvise Takes Over Surgical Tables

Stryker Takes Over Berchtold



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 59)

The United States (15)

Canada (1)

Japan (3)

Europe (24) France (2) Germany (8) The United Kingdom (3) Italy (3) Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixpxd3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surgical Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.