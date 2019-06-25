There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,602 in the last 365 days.

Global Operating Tables Market Forecasts to 2022: Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operating Tables: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • General Operating Tables
  • Specialty Operating Tables

The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH (Germany)
  • ALVO Medical sp. z o.o. (Poland)
  • Denyers International Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
  • Eschmann Equipment (UK)
  • Getinge Group (Sweden)
  • MAQUET (Germany)
  • medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Merivaara Oy (Finland)
  • Mizuho Corporation (Japan)
  • Schaerer Medical AG (Switzerland)
  • Skytron, LLC (US)
  • Steris Corp. (US)
  • Stille AB (Sweden)
  • Stryker Corporation (US)
  • TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG (Germany)

Topics Covered

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Operating Tables - A Preview
  • Market Outlook
  • Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects
  • Major Market Drivers in a Gist
  • Select Key Market Restraints
  • Snapshot of Ophthalmic Operating Tables Market
  • A Peek into the Competitive Landscape
  • Competition in Mobile Operating Tables Market

2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector
  • Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient Tables
  • Focus on High-Tech Operating Rooms
  • Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market
  • Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand
  • Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth
  • Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand
  • Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities
  • Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market
  • Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
  • Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth
  • Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand
  • Expanding Population Fuels Demand
  • Geriatric Population Propels Growth
  • Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Introduction
  • General Operating Tables
  • Specialty Operating Tables
  • Based on Drive Type
  • Features of Operating Tables
  • Operating Tables Streamline Today's Operating Room
  • Orthopedic Tables
  • Specialized Form of Operating Tables Orthopedic Tables
  • Significant Features of Orthopedic Tables
  • Positioning of Orthopedic Tables
  • Ophthalmic Operating Tables
  • Urology/Cysto Tables
  • Neurology Tables
  • Imaging Tables

4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

  • Schaerer Medical to Unveil Schaerer Axis 350 in Latin America
  • Schaerer Medical to Launch Schaerer Axis 350 in Switzerland
  • Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions Introduces New Specialty Operating Tables for Spinal Procedures
  • Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions Unveils Allen Advance Table Lateral System
  • Hill-Rom Designs & Develops TruSystem 3000 Mobile Operating Table
  • Getinge Group Adds Total Lift Bed from VitalGo Systems to Patient Mobility Products Portfolio
  • Getinge Group and GE Healthcare Jointly Develop Angiography Integrated Solution for Hybrid OR Procedures
  • Denyers Introduces Q4 Day Surgery Trolley; Inks Partnership with Anetic Aid
  • AGA Sanittsartikel Introduces New Operating Tables
  • Torontech Launches ToronSurge Operating Tables

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Hohnhaus & Jansenberger Group Acquires medifa-hesse
  • Stille Purchases the Medstone Table Series
  • Stille Surgical Agrees to Acquire Arcoma North America
  • Merivaara Inks Hospital Equipment Distribution Agreement with Clinitech
  • Merivaara Inks Distribution Deal with Network Medical for Brazil
  • Hill-Rom Acquires Trumpf Medical
  • Addvise Takes Over Surgical Tables
  • Stryker Takes Over Berchtold

6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 59)

  • The United States (15)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (3)
  • Europe (24)
    • France (2)
    • Germany (8)
    • The United Kingdom (3)
    • Italy (3)
    • Rest of Europe (8)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixpxd3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
